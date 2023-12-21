Akinaka Commends Tinubu For Rehabilitating PH Refinery

A Niger Delta-based Entrepreneur, Richard Akinaka, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the timely and successful re-opening of the Port Harcourt Petroleum refinery.

Akinaka who is the founder of Abitto Global Services Limited, said that the re-opening of the refinery will have a major and significant impact on Nigeria’s oil production and economy.

Richard Akinaka, who is voted as one of the outstanding Young Entrepreneurs from the Niger Delta region, in a chat with newsmen on Thursday disclosed that the revamping and commencement of production by the refinery will help reduce the pressure on the nation’s currency and inflow of forex.

He added that it is also an advantage to the pursuit of Nigeria’s zero petroleum oil product import.

Akinaka further commended Port Harcourt Refinery management led by Ibrahim Onaja, and Technomont contractor for their tireless work, unwavering dedication and commitment to the rehabilitation and realization of the refinery.

He said the new state of the refinery is a testament to how leadership is crucial to any sector as proven by Onoja and his team.

He called on the host communities, the Eleme and Okrika people to work in synergy with the Refinery as it is poised to reap the rewards of economic revitalization.

He maintained that this achievement is a collaborative effort that will shape the future of the region.

Akinaka urged fellow citizens and indigenes of host communities of the project to see the projects as theirs and protect government assets.

“The revitalization of the Port Harcourt Refinery is not just about enhancing our energy capabilities; it is a powerful catalyst for economic growth”.

“When the refinery becomes fully operational, it will bring increased job opportunities, a boost to local businesses, and a ripple effect that will elevate the standard of living for our community.”

“The refinery’s imminent operation is not just a fulfilment of a commitment; it is a beacon of hope for our economy, signalling a new era of self-reliance and prosperity.”

“Let us view the refinery as more than just an industrial facility; it is a symbol of our shared progress, a testament to what we can achieve when we work together towards a common goal”

“This is our refinery, our economic engine. Let us stand united in safeguarding and nurturing this valuable asset that holds the key to our community’s economic prosperity.

“Together, we can ensure that the benefits of the Port Harcourt Refinery reach every corner of Okrika, creating a legacy of prosperity for generations to come”, he advised.