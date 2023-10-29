Akinadewo Emerges WOWICAN Chair, Advocates National Peace

General Lady Superintendent (Dr.) Elizabeth Ayobami Akinadewo has emerged as the National Chairperson of the Women’s Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN).

Akinadewo had 81 votes, out of 110 at the election on Saturday during the WOWICAN National Convention at The Apostolic Church, Garki, Abuja.

The new WOWICAN Chairperson is the first to ascend this position from the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), a bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

In her acceptance speech, the Chairperson, who is the wife of Israel Akinadewo, the Prelate and Supreme Head of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), said it was an exceptional moment for the Christian women of Nigeria.

She acknowledged the efforts of her predecessor, Deaconess Victoria Ihesiulor, other executives and the role of Christian women in ensuring peace and justice in Nigeria stated: “We will collaborate and build on the existing groups that my predecessor has begun with, and we will reach out to more organisations whose vision are in line with WOWICAN and CAN vision to unite the Christian women in Nigeria.

“We must also embrace our role as peacemakers and advocates for justice in our society. We will contribute to the peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians, working in harmony with other religious organisations, government bodies, and non-governmental institutions.

“The challenges ahead may seem daunting, but we are not alone. We are part of a rich tapestry of faith, and as we stand together, we are strengthened by the power of our shared beliefs…With God’s guidance and the unwavering support of one another, we can move mountains, overcome obstacles, and achieve great things.”

On meeting developmental goals, she added: “In our diverse and beautiful country, we encounter an array of challenges and opportunities. We are mothers, daughters, sisters, and wives, and as such.

“We must empower and uplift one another as we face these challenges, and we will work tirelessly to promote education, health, and economic empowerment among our sisters.”