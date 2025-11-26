Akin Monehin Releases New Book To Strong Reception

Nigerian transformation executive, Akin Monehin, has released a new strategy book that is already attracting strong attention at home and abroad after rising on Amazon charts in the UK and the US.

The book, Execution Is a Lie, argues that many organisations in Nigeria fail not because their strategies are poor, but because they lack the systems and accountability needed to deliver results.

The early reception has pushed the work into conversations among corporate leaders, academics and management teams looking for practical ways to close performance gaps.

Following the attention generated by the book, Monehin was invited to teach its core frameworks at Lagos Business School, the University of Texas at Dallas, Kellogg School of Management and Chicago Booth School of Business, where MBA students engaged with his arguments on why execution collapses under pressure.

Participants who attended the sessions said the ideas mirror everyday realities in Nigerian institutions, from broken routines and unclear signals to leadership actions that contradict stated priorities.

Speaking on the growing interest, Monehin said organisations often blame people for failure instead of examining the structures that shape behaviour.

“Execution does not fall apart because people are lazy,” he said. “It falls apart because the system they operate in is not strong enough to hold the strategy.”

Drawing on two decades of experience across 10 countries, including French and Arabic speaking, Monehin, who has experience with Shell, NLNG, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, highlights common patterns: ambitious strategy documents with no operational backbone, teams working without clarity, and leaders sending mixed messages that weaken the organisation’s rhythm.

The book’s strong early showing has put it on the radar of business leaders reviewing their internal processes, especially in sectors where pressure to deliver is rising.

Observers also note that the momentum reflects a shift in appetite for ideas that speak directly to Nigeria’s organisational challenges rather than imported theories that fail to account for local realities.

As more executives pick up the book, the discussion is shifting from why strategies fail to what must be built beneath them.

For many readers, Execution Is a Lie is less a critique and more a mirror — one that exposes the gap between how organisations talk about performance and how they actually run.

Whether companies will act on the message remains to be seen, but the debate it has triggered suggests that the Nigerian corporate space is ready to confront the uncomfortable truth: strategy dies where execution is weak.