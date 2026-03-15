Akin Alabi Unveils Compelling Thriller Drama, Delivery Men 2

Veteran video director, Akin Alabi’s has once again utilised his years of expertise in the field of film, master storytelling to bring a gripping spiritual drama, The Delivery Men2 to the big screens.

The film, which was released on YouTube, explores themes of faith, emotional healing and spiritual warfare, while offering viewers an intense and reflective narrative.

Acccording to Alabi who is also the writer of the movie, ‘The Delivery Men 2’ is a gripping spiritual drama about a woman desperate for a miracle, a marriage under silent pressure, and a battle she never knew she was fighting.

” The story follows the life of a woman, Tracy, whom after years of waiting to conceive, receives a mysterious prophetic letter promising the child she’s prayed for. But unseen forces stand at her gate, blocking what heaven has already released.

As dreams, revelations, and confrontations unfold, she discovers that the greatest enemies in her life aren’t outside her home — they are the wounds she never healed, the anger she never released, and the unforgiveness she unknowingly empowered.

“In a powerful journey of emotional restoration, inner-child healing, and spiritual warfare, Tracy must confront her past, reclaim her authority, and break the hold of what has been standing between her and her promise.”

Alabi also explained that the story resonates with people because sometimes, the battle isn’t against demons but against what we allowed to stay.

The thrilling Drama has line up of stars, starting with the gospel artiste, Psalmos who plays the lead character, Tracy and other legendary Christian actors like Victor Olukoju, Kayode Owojuni, Ayomide Aina, Seyi Obembe, Adeola Salako. He hinted that the team is making plans for the movie to hit cinemas around Nigeria in the near future.