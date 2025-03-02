Akin Alabi: Poverty, Want, Best Motivations for Creativity

Share

Multi-talented film director music maker and artist, Akin Alabi, recently marked his 20 years in the world of entertainment. He spoke on staying relevant in the industry and concluded that the inspiration to grow comes from poverty. IFEOMA ONONYE reports.

Renowned music video director, Akin Alabi, recently celebrated 20 years of finding his career path in filmmaking, navigating the entertainment industry and mentoring other artistes and creatives.

The filmmaker, who is ultimately known for being among the first few directors to make interesting music videos back in early 2000s, became one of the most sought after music video directors in Nigeria.

Within the year Akin Alabi made his debut in the entertainment industry with ‘komole’ music video, he diversified into other kinds of filmmaking, pushing his creativity beyond music videos and finding his feet behind the cameras of a few Nollywood movies.

Years that followed his mastering and unveiling new ideas to make films that sell Nigeria better to the world, he found himself patronized by music stars like 9ice, Olamide, producers like Ksolo and others, whose songs were the rave at that time.

This may be one the main reasons that many young creatives showed up at the 20th anniversary of Akin Alabi Films celebration, which doubled as an art exhibition.

Most of the younger guests came ready with questions, to find out how the legendary director has been able to stand the test of time and is still relevant.

Speaking about what kept him going in the industry back when there were no social media, Alabi whose multi-talent, multi-tasking is second to none said: “It is difficult to do one thing for many years without getting tired, without losing ideas, without losing momentum. You still have the interest but the idea is no longer flowing like at the beginning stage. That is what is called the dry season.”

“Diversifying is one of the key things that kept me going 20 years later. I did my first photo exhibition 15 years ago. I can leave music for instance for six months or one year and when I come back, it becomes fresh. There were times I took breaks from filmmaking and did arts, drawing and painting on canvas. I also went into fashion at some point. I drew my art designs on Tshirts, sneakers and hats. I do all these and still came back to making videos, ” he said.

Akin Alabi is respected in the entertainment industry because he has been in the process when there were no Internet or social media and still relevant now that social media, internet and upscale technology are the trends.

Comparing shooting music videos back in the days to now, he said that the only difference in the two era was that back then, there was no money but, “People worked based on passion. Both music stars, music producers and video directors worked with passion. We all wanted to prove to the world that we can make what the world can respect and enjoy. But now, there is money. So, people do things now more for money than passion.”

He added that technology has brought its advantage to the industry, making things a lot easier.

On why he halted his fashion line, he said trying to make his brand a Nigerian brand unfortunately became the brand’s undoing. People, he worked with, started stealing his intellectual property, recreating his designs in mass production behind him, thereby making money more than him that owns the design. So, he decided to stop and focus on other things.

One of the highlights of the event was when Akin’s mother, proprietress of God’s Will School, Mrs Alabi, shared with the audience that she started noticing his talent in art when he was a little boy.

Back then, the walls of their sitting room and bedrooms were little Akin’s canvas. “He would paint on all the walls without any care. He continued art in junior secondary but I was shocked when he came back from school one day and said he has dropped art class. I said ‘no, that can’t be possible.’ I followed him back to school and demanded to know the reason from the teacher. I provided the necessary stationaries needed and that was how he continued with his passion in arts, ” she narrated.

On balancing filmmaking and cinematography, Alabi said there is a synergy between the two. “They are one. When I went to Makoko, I went there for filmmaking”. But while he was there, he decided to do photography. “I decided to shoot what I was seeing. It’s the same camera you use to do the two, which makes it easier.”

Responding to a question on how he was able to work with the big celebrities and finding himself at the top of his career, he said that “one good job announces you to other great opportunities”.

Described by his team as a humble teacher, a one-man-marketing army, an ardent researcher and a deep thinker, one of his team personnel said he believes Akin Alabi is successful because he always takes his time to research about a skill he is yet to master.

“He is a big music video director but yet his humility shocks both his fans and his staff.”

Two decades of running a successful filmmaking business which has birthed photography, art, and a museum, where he showcases vintage home appliances, Akin Alabi admitted he would never trade his experiences for anything in the world.

Another thing he told himself is that he never wants to regret anything in life but one thing he would have wanted to change from the beginning if given an opportunity to go back in time was to have the ability to say ‘No’ than saying ‘Yes”. “I would have let my ‘No’ be more than my ‘Yes.”

The question and answer session became an educative session for young creative, who have found themselves in certain situations that they would like to know the next move to make to help them excel. One of the guest wanted to know how it felt like giving up at some point in his career just because he could not afford an important equipment.

To answer the question, Alabi pointed to one of the photos on display from his Makoko inspired gallery. It was of a little boy standing inside a plastic container that was floating on the water. The plastic container is a makeshift canoe for the little boy, who could not afford a boat.

“The boy does not have access to a canoe or a boat but he is moving. Whatever situation you find yourself, find something that will take you one step further. Just keep moving. It is the fighting spirit you need. Find that thing and keep moving until you get what you really want. Don’t let lack of something be an excuse not to succeed,” he said.

He ended the question and answer session with these inspiring words of wisdom.

“The truth is, poverty or lack is the best motivator of creativity. When you have money, you don’t think. Creativity will dry up. You will be like, why am I stressing myself? That is why the music of the 90s were very rich. When 9ice did the song ‘Gongo Aso’, he didn’t have money. So, the inspiration was high. When you get the money and relax, your brain will relax with you. Although, poverty and lack are not good things , they have good benefits. You just have to know how to take advantage of your lack. Wealth is good but you have money but lack inspiration.”

His words of wisdom led him to explain the real inspiration behind his photography exhibition at the Iwelewa art gallery, which was the highlight of the 20th anniversary of Akin Alabi Films.

He went to Makoko, one of the popular slums in Lagos for a video shoot but came back loaded with photography artworks, enough to fill up a gallery.

“Day one of the film shoot, we went to Makoko, which is counted as the poor slum. The next day, we went to shoot in Lekki, which has one of the finest houses I have ever entered in my life. I did not take a single photo in that Lekki house, even though it was breathtakingly beautiful. I didn’t see anything to challenge me but I took over 200 photos. I was more inspired in Makoko than I was in Lekki,” he said.

From early 2000s when Akin Alabi became relevant in the entertainment industry, till date, which is over two decades, his physical appearance has not changed. He always looks like the younger version of himself. A unique quality he said comes from his parents genes.

Looking towards the next 10 years, he explained that it will be filled with more hard work, encouraging more younger creative Nigerians, upholding anything that has to do with culture and bringing Genz closer to the world of vintage home appliances, equipment they have never known existed.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

