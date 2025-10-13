Akin Alabi, Bashir Ahmad Call For Discipline After Kano Pillars–Shooting Stars Clash

The violent pitch invasion that erupted during the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, has continued to generate strong reactions across the country, with politicians and football stakeholders weighing in on the incident.

Akin Alabi, a member of the House of Representatives representing Egbeda Federal Constituency, condemned the attack by Kano Pillars supporters, describing it as “a shameful pattern of violence” that must be decisively punished.

Taking to his official X handle, the lawmaker noted that the NPFL must deduct points from Kano Pillars and impose heavy fines, in addition to banning the club from playing home games in Kano for the rest of the season.

“This is not the first time fans of Kano Pillars have resorted to violence when results don’t go their way. NPFL should deduct points and fine them heavily. They should also play their home games outside Kano for the rest of the season,” Alabi posted.

READ ALSO:

However, in response to Alabi’s post, former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad expressed partial agreement, noting that while the violence was unacceptable, the officiating during the match was “clearly biased and frustrating to watch.”

“Honourable, I wholeheartedly agree that what some supporters of Kano Pillars did was completely wrong and unacceptable. However, I’m sure you haven’t seen the highlights of the game, the match was clearly compromised.

“The referee’s decisions were biased and infuriating. While I’m not justifying the pitch invasion, officials must understand the volatility of our football environment, where people can be provoked to act when they feel cheated,” Ahmad replied.

Ahmad further urged the lawmaker and other public figures to use their platforms not only to condemn violence but also to advocate for fair officiating and better match management across the league.

The clash between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars ended in chaos after the visitors scored a stoppage-time equaliser (90+4 minute) at the Sani Abacha Stadium, triggering a violent pitch invasion by some home fans who attacked referees and players.

The NPFL Board and Kano Pillars management have both condemned the incident, pledging full cooperation with security agencies to identify and sanction those responsible.