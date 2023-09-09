AKIIN SHUGA: Live Performances Always Offer Great Experience With Real Time Interaction

Innovator and ageless grandmaster of contemporary live band music in Nigeria, Akinloye Tofowomo, better known as Akiin Shuga, has carved a niche for himself in that sector. The leader of the Akiin Shuga band spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE & BASSEY EMEM. Excerpts:

To start with as a critical stakeholder, what is the future of live band music in Nigeria?

It can only be promising if you ask about the future. Trends suggest a dynamic and evolving future for live band music in Nigeria. Association for Mu- sic Band Owners of Nigeria (AMBON) berthed from meetings of our people that included Me, Ebony Band, Ejiro of the Prudence Band, he is late now, The Sharp Band, and Ayodele joined us later.

We became the founders of the association and the idea was to have a community to share knowledge and strategy. But the truth is that AMBON has not been successful because of the foot soldiers. The association is not for a personal thing but to make it a community.

I tried my best to make the association formidable when I was the president, but the story has not been the same because of people with different intentions. Everything became worse when some actors stood to change the narrative of the main focus of AMBON. Live music is growing in Nigeria and my desire is for it to become mature to have more professionals in place.

The Akiin Shuga Band is a famous live band and also the toast of the high. How did you develop the passion for this?

I didn’t find myself in this space by mistake because there are so many factors that have helped in getting one to this point. You will agree with me that the music industry in Nigeria is very complex and choosing the live band sector is more challenging.

The Nigerian music scene is very exciting and dynamic with all the complexity. I will take Nigeria as a melting point of culture and music styles and I will say that the industry is evolving from traditional music to pop and the rest from the past.

As a musician, it can be challenging to navigate because it is complex and competitive, but with the right knowledge and strategies one can get to the top of the direction as well as achieve success.

Tell me more about your journey into music

I will call my sojourn in music a happy accident because I never thought I would become a musician right from being discouraged by my father who was a judge; though he plays music a lot, he never thought any of his children would go that route. But when I got to the street it navigated from street performances to high paying shows.

I came practically from the street of Allen Avenue roundabout to playing in pubs, Wood House, Pintos, and Green Lion etc and I got to the point where the knowledge and strategies started clicking in. So, it moved from a hobby to a serious business.

In the last two decades, how did it all change for you and the band?

I think about 12 years ago, my wife told me that you need to go back to school, she encouraged me. I went to Berklee College of Music and what interested me most about my wife’s ad- vice is that the development added to my profile and has helped my career tremendously.

Aside from knowledge and strategies, we also research, which has brought us versatility, high level of professionalism of talented musicians, global cultures, innovative performances, high profile clients, audience engagements, sound, esthetics and commitment in the culture of disciples.

So, what has been your staying power in the last 25 years and what would you say you have done differently?

The main thing is that we have been able to distinguish ourselves in the industry through several unique elements. One is the adaptability despite the rapid change and we have been able to remain relevant by adapting ourselves style to evolving trends.

We have versatility in music and consistently creating suitable live performance. Our professionalism is high looking from the team form; we have a unique team that delivers Shuga Band and the backend team that works in all areas of Shuga entertainment.

We also have the technical team, who are part of the operational team. The quality has earned us a reputable place in the industry. We have in-depth understanding and we are committed to growing in the industry.

We also have a strong branding and we are committed to giving back to the society. We are persistent with our delivery and these things have contributed to our success story.

As one of the leading live band musicians, you have opened many of your colleagues’ eyes to this path, would you say that you get enough credit for this?

I don’t need any credit. I believe whatever I am doing now is tied to the purpose of my life. I have come across people that don’t acknowledge our contributions, but I am not worried, because I don’t need the accolades.

Your band is one of the most preferred by high profile personalities, how did you walk your way in their hearts?

I think there is a market for everything, but consistent quality has been able to stand us out and this is still the confidence in our clients. We have been able to infuse global practices to the level of our professionalism.

We also build relationships and this has brought about good recommendations and referrals. We have built a strong reputation in the industry and this has made us the preferred choice for high profile personalities looking for reliable and top-quality performances.

The thing is you can copy everything, but you can’t copy the creativity, innovation and exclusivity. Communication with my clients and respecting their privacy have helped a lot.

Was it always like this from the beginning?

It was not like this from the outset. I was basically enjoying the passion when I started. I didn’t know I was creating awareness and building the reputation and the fan base back then in Ikeja. For example, I knew Ayo Subair about 30 years ago back then in Pintos.

Also, a lot of people I knew then have become famous, successful and influential personalities today. Uncle Tayo Ayeni, Femi Otedola, Chief Niyi Adebayo, Uncle Segun Onabolu, etc. Can you see the network? Mind you, my performances were always short then.

Music took me to that point, but my understanding of relationships took me to the next level. It was like building blocks for me. Importantly, I came from a level of nobody to what I am today.

I was a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) studying Business and Industrial Law during that time. A man who comes to Pintos picked interest in me. I never knew his influence, but I got to know later that it was Bode Bailey and the rest is history today.

I did several gigs and I eventually made up my mind to concentrate on the band.

How will you react to the notion that live band musicians have hijacked the industry from the recording musicians by picking hits of major musicians to flourish in the industry?

I totally disagree. Live band musicians and recording artists serve different purposes though there might be some overlap. Live bands musicians are basically hired for events such as wedding ceremonies, corporate events, festivals and where live music is desired.

While recording artists produce music for distribution through various media channels. Their performances are different from the live bands. Live band performances always offer a great experience with real time interaction and this is different from recorded music.

The truth is that both can coexist to serve a different audience. The recording artists contribute to music production by creating new songs that might be later performed by live bands. So, in this sense, they can be seen as complementing rather than competing.

Being a live band musician requires different skills, such as the ability to improvise, engage with the audience. But records focus their skills on songwriting. The advent of digital streaming platforms has changed the music landscape as well as created opportunities for both live band and recorded artistes.

You will agree with me that many recorded artistes have explored lived performances to connect with their audience. Check out the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Da- vido, Flavour, and others. So, we complement each other and we are not lazy, because we improvise a lot.