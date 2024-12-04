Akesan Day To Foster Unity, Showcase Iperu Town Culture, Heritage – Oladipupo

Share

Otunba Denny Oladipupo has described the just concluded Akesan Day as a festival to showcase the social and cultural heritage of Iperu town, Ogun State.

Otunba Oladipupo who is the Chairman Iperu Mini Stadium Committee said it is a festival that brings sons and daughters of the community together every year.

Otunba Oladipupo in a statement, signed by his Liaison Officer and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Temitope Oyekan, described the event as one that is greatly cherished by sons and daughters of Iperu, both at home and in the diaspora.

The Statement reads, “The festival is a gathering that always brought everyone together as an indigene of Iperu to initiate a developmental agenda and chart a positive way forward for Iperu town.

“The Akesan Day which is the 38th edition in the series, has fostered unity and friendliness among the people, just as it engendered peaceful coexistence and infrastructural development of the ancient town.

“I also want to use this medium to congratulate and appreciate our revered monarch, Alaperu of Iperu, His Royal Highness, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu-Basibo for the successful celebration and for the numerous achievements recorded during his reign.

“Equally felicitated the Iperu Development Association led by Otunba Taiwo Oyebanjo; the Akesan Day Planning Committee; Clubs, Groups and everyone who participated in the 2024 Akesan Day edition and for making it a huge success.”

Otunba Oladipupo thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for approving the siting and construction of a mini sports arena in Iperu.

“I also wanted to commend Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State for his giant strides in development as reflected in the various people-oriented projects and programmes scattered across the gateway state. Not left out are the members of the Iperu Mini Stadium Committee, who are working tirelessly to ensure a successful actualization of the project.”

However, the management team of Ogun Oshun River Basin Development Authority, led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Adedeji Ashiru and several other notable individuals also participated in the celebration.

Share

Please follow and like us: