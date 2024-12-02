Akesan Day: 50 Senators Storm Iperu, Says Abiodun Leaving History, Legacy Behind

Share

No fewer than 50 Senators on Saturday attended the 38th Akesan Day Celebration held at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, who led the delegation on behalf of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said they were at the event to identify with Governor Dapo Abiodun, whom he described as “a legislature friendly governor” who has always been there as friend of the National Assembly.

Bamidele, who recounted events during the election of principal officers of the National Assembly, said Abiodun was one of the few governors who believe and stood by them when most people did not believe in their ability and candidature.

He said: “Let me hint here that during the campaign that led to Godswill Akpabio as the President of the Senate and the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbass, Abiodun was the first to identify with us when most people did not believe in their candidature.

“Governor Abiodun was with us from the very first beginning. After him came Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti and of course Governor Masari of Katsina, and then the Senator-elect and outgoing governor in person of Governor Dave Umahi.

“For us, this means so much and every opportunity that we have to identify with Governor Abiodun, we will not hesitate.

“Let me also say this for the record that this is the most attended programme from Abuja where you have the highest concentration of distinguished senators and honourable members of the House of Representatives.”

