Akerele: Economic Hardship, Threatening Safe Havens For Nigerians Living With Disabilities

In a quiet corner of Badagry, far from the bustle of metropolitan Lagos, the Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Home (LAOMH) stands as both a sanctuary and a symbol—of compassion, resilience and sadly increasingly strain.

For nearly two decades, the home has provided care, protection and hope to children and young adults living with physical and mental disabilities, many of whom were abandoned at birth. Today, however, dwindling charity, harsh economic realities and soaring costs are pushing LAOMH and similar non-governmental, nonprofit organisations across Nigeria to the brink.

For Mrs. Elsie Rose Akerele, founder of LAOMH, the home is not just a project; it is the continuation of a deeply personal journey shaped by motherhood, pain and purpose.

A home born from personal experience

The roots of LAOMH can be traced back to Akerele’s own family life, particularly her experience raising her son, David Akerele, who lives with a combination of slight autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. Long before she ever imagined running an orphanage, Akerele immersed herself in learning how best to care for her children.

“I trained myself as a teacher, a nurse and a caregiver,” she recalled. “Not for certificates, but because of my passion to take care of my children. I never knew it would lead to this.” That passion eventually grew into action.

In 2007, Akerele began opening her doors to other children with special needs, many of whom were brought by desperate parents who never returned, leaving behind false addresses and phone numbers. What started as an informal support effort gradually evolved into a structured home.

With approval from the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, it became an officially recognised orphanage. “I thought it was going to be a centre to train parents,” she said. “But many of the children were abandoned. They had nowhere else to go. I accepted them with joy.”

Who lives at LAOMH

Over the years, more than 100 children have passed through LAOMH. Currently, 41 residents live full-time at the home, while others attend during the week and return to their families on weekends. Some former residents are now married adults, yet Akerele still oversees their welfare.

The children at LAOMH live with a range of conditions including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and epilepsy. According to Akerele, these conditions may differ in presentation, but they all stem from issues affecting the brain. “Everything concerning the brain affects every part of the body,” she explained.

“Down syndrome children are very loving. Everybody is their friend. Autistic children are very intelligent, but they don’t like touch or eye contact. Cerebral palsy affects the limbs and speech, but they are also very smart.” Above all else, Akerele believes acceptance is the first and most critical form of care.

“They know where they are accepted and where they are rejected,” she said. “The first thing I give them is acceptance.”

Prevention, awareness and hard truths

Beyond care, Akerele is outspoken about prevention. She has repeatedly advised expectant mothers to attend regular antenatal care and follow medical advice closely. “Expectant mothers should give birth at 38 weeks,” she said, arguing that timely delivery—often through caesarean section— can reduce risks associated with prolonged labour and oxygen deprivation to the brain.

She also emphasised early scans to detect abnormalities such as Down syndrome, which can be identified as early as four months into pregnancy. While acknowledging that not all disabilities are preventable, she, however, warned against harmful practices.

“Some mothers take chemicals, drugs, and substances that affect the unborn child,” she said. “Sometimes we call it a spiritual attack, but there is always a cause, even if we don’t yet understand it.” LAOMH does not stop at childhood care. Vocational training is central to preparing residents for adult life and inclusion in society.

Over the years, residents have learned tailoring, patchwork design, shoemaking, hairdressing, farming and crafts. “Some of our children are married now,” Akerele said proudly. “One does patchwork designs and supports her plumber husband.

Another makes shoes and bags. They earn a living.” Mar ria g e, however, comes with conditions. “If you are not fit, you cannot marry my daughter,” she said firmly. “And you must have permanent accom – modation.”

Economic squeeze

Despite these successes, the home is under immense pressure. Nigeria’s economic downturn has hit charitable giving hard. Donations that once sustained LAOMH have dwindled, while the cost of food, staff salaries and, most critically, medication has skyrocketed.

“People don’t give like before because they too are affected,” Akerele lamented. “Businesses are closing; what will they give to charity?” Drugs, especially for epilepsy and other chronic conditions, have become unaffordable. “Before, pharmacists allowed pay-when-able,” she said.

“Now drugs are too expensive. You must pay or they close the shop.” The strain has forced painful decisions. Two adult male residents were recently transferred to the Lagos State Rehabilitation Centre in Majidun, Ikorodu, not because they were unwanted, but because LAOMH could no longer afford their medications or manage the complexities of adult care in a mixed-gender facility. “They have grown into men,” Akerele explained. “Without drugs, I can’t keep them. I don’t want them to die.”

Role of govt

While Akerele acknowledges that government oversight has helped secure the home’s credibility, she insists more practical support is urgently needed. She has written to the Commissioner and Permanent Secretary seeking assistance, particularly in connecting NGOs like LAOMH with pharmaceutical companies.

“The government should make provision for drugs,” she said. “If there are no drugs, you can’t stay here.” She also believes stronger social systems are needed to prevent abandonment and to support NGOs caring for society’s most vulnerable. Running LAOMH has taken a personal toll. “It’s traumatic,” Akerele admitted.

“My blood pressure rises. I can’t sleep when a child is not comfortable.” Yet she remains resolute. “They are my children,” she said simply. “Nothing changes that.” As charity finances shrink and economic pressures mount, homes like LAOMH stand at a crossroads.

Without deliberate government intervention, private sector partnerships and renewed public support, the fragile safety nets holding thousands of vulnerable Nigerians could unravel.

The way forward, Akerele insists, lies in shared responsibility: prevention through proper maternal care, inclusion through skills and acceptance, and sustainability through structured funding and policy support. “If I die, the children may survive,” she reflected. “But if I stay alive, I can do more.” For now, in Badagry, she continues—hoping Nigeria will not look away.