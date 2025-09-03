Akerele: Children’s Theatre Important In Building Confidence, Discipline

…as I Wish I Wish: Battle of the Winds wows audiences in Lagos

‘I Wish I Wish: Battle of the Winds’, Story Theatre with Grandma Wura, a captivating stage production, wowed theatre audiences, penultimate Saturday at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, with its amazing theatrical brilliance – powerful acting, captivating storytelling, innovative staging, and memorable moments – that created a dazzling and unforgettable experience.

Added to this is the rich moral and educational values it highlighted – service, hard work, honesty teamwork, integrity, love, lessons of discipline, and sacrifice. Produced by the National Theatre in collaboration with Proud African Roots, I Wish I Wish: Battle of the Winds, Story Theatre with Grandma Wura, is a must-watch live theatre production for the whole family.

Blending music, drama, and African folklore, and also featuring a crop of young, talented actors who were in their element, ‘I Wish I Wish’ tells a thoughtprovoking story of Nkechi, a spirited young girl reluctant to travel to her grandmother’s village.

In frustration, she carelessly wishes to become an ant, and the mischievous Wind of Wishes makes it come true. Shrunk to the size of an insect, Nkechi is thrust into the world of ants, where she learns values like service, hard work, teamwork, integrity, love, lessons of discipline, teamwork, and sacrifice under the guidance of the Ant Queen and unity of the ant colony.

Meanwhile, a fierce conflict brews in the heavens as the Winds themselves go to battle, testing the balance between mischief and order. Rich with live music that spans African rhythms, jazz, and swing, dazzling choreography, and vibrant storytelling, ‘Battle of the Winds’ offers audiences an imaginative and culturally rooted theatrical experience.

And at its heart, it is a story about family, gratitude, and the power our words carry, told with humour, spectacle, and heart. Speaking to journalists at the event, the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Mrs. Tola Akerele, said: “This production came out of our summer camp for children.

The idea is for capacity building, train, really build up the theatre. But I think for children’s theatre, there are so many skills they get from it,” she said. She added that given the time frame, they did amazingly well, noting that there’s always room for improvement.

“But I think we picked the right collaborators, right partners. Grandma Wura is experienced. She understands working with children. So we’re essentially the ones that produced it by going out and getting the funding. But they have the skills to actually train the children.

So it was a really good marriage, I guess. I look forward to it. I like collaborating. Many people are doing good work in the industry already. We don’t have to keep on reinventing the wheel. We can just collaborate with people who are doing good work and we can just help them elevate what they’re doing. I think today we’re able to elevate the story, elevate the performance by partnering with National Theatre.

Partnering with Grandma Wura I’ve seen her work before and the excellence she puts in, she’s really a wonderful collaborator, because the intensity of the training was so good. The children came in for auditions, timid, a bit of singing, a bit of dancing, a little bit of drama.

But when you see them now and what they’ve done in just 19 days of work, I just feel that even though it was quite a big undertaking, I’m so delighted that I did it. “I’m so delighted because I see the children and the parents’ feedback on how the children have changed, how they’ve gotten new skills.

This is what it’s about, because it’s about training for theatre, but even skills beyond that as well. It’s about creating new leaders with the right skill set, discipline, teamwork, collaboration, understanding what it is to do something great and working together,” she said. On Story Theatre with G r a n d m a Wura, the GM/ CEO, National The – atre said, I think Story Theatre with Grandma Wura, is doing so much in terms of all the lessons you learn from life; and all the values that are important culturally for us.

“So I love what they do, I love their work; and we look forward to future collaborations with them. And I think children’s theatre is important to build confident, disciplined children. I think it’s a really great way to get kids who are out there, maybe a bit shy, a bit not sure of themselves, they really come out. “And as I said before, there’s so many elements to being trained in the performing arts space.

It’s more than just being on stage. It’s actually life lessons that you get. So I really want to develop the children’s theatre and do more. We already doing a lot of stuff with children. For instance, the animation festival held on Children’s Day. So as the theatre opens up, there’s going to be so much under children’s programming.

There will be sections for children’s programming. There isn’t enough for children to do here. We want to get them off their gadgets, open up their minds, get them thinking, let them be creative. We have to encourage them. I think theatre, performing arts is an excellent way. So National Theatre is going to be a beacon of light for the youth. I think we have to be youth-focused.

Children’s Summer Camp

This summer at the National Theatre, I had the privilege of championing our younger voices through the Children’s Summer Camp in partnership with Proud African Roots. Across music, dance, drama, and storytelling, the children reminded us why the arts matter because they give space for imagination, confidence, and community to grow.

Watching their performances on our stage was a powerful reminder that nurturing talent must begin early if we are to secure the future of Nigeria’s creative economy. The Summer Camp is part of our broader vision to make the National Theatre not only a home for established artists but also a training ground for the next generation.

By creating opportunities for children to learn, play, and perform, we are ensuring that our cultural heritage is not just preserved but carried forward with fresh energy and new ideas. I am deeply grateful to the parents, teachers, and our dedicated team who made this possible. Together, we are building a legacy that starts with the children and will ripple into the future of the arts in Nigeria.