Akeredolu’s Wife Fights Minister, Rep Member Over Ondo Guber Election

The wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Betty has slammed Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji, and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Timehin Adelegbe for supporting Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin as the governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor’s wife in a WhatsApp post accused the Minister of trying to usurp power in the state by supporting his stooge as the Governor of the state.

Betty Akeredolu also slammed Adelegbe for wishing her husband who had just returned from a medical trip after a prolonged absence from the State dead.

Tunji-Ojo and Adelegbe were said to be the arrowheads of the governorship ambition of a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly and two-term member of the House of Representatives, Akinfolarin as the governor of the State.

Although the wife of the governor did not mention her preferred aspirant to succeed her husband when the tenure expires on February 24, 2025, she however averse to the candidature of Akinfolarin from Odigbo local government in Ondo South Senatorial district.

Akinfolarin and Betty had been at loggerhead over the Chairman of Odigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Odigbo Local Government Area of the State. While the governor’s wife was supporting a woman, Akinfolarin protested saying the candidate is not an indigene of the area.

Responding to a post on Adelegbe’s wall, Betty Akeredolu said “On your DM. Interesting development! Isn’t it? You have every right to support whosoever but…it is laughable! You are supporting a highly incompetent man. Benchwarmer. zero impact on his constituency. Spent Sixteen Locust years as a legislator- eight in the Ondo House of Assembly and eight years in the national assembly.

“Can hardly express himself. Dead on arrival! You and BTO are looking for a mumu person to control remotely. No wonder, you Adelegbe didn’t say pim on BTO treachery.

“You are hand in gloves in the plot to take over Ondo state political landscape because you all wished and prayed for Aketi to die! Pele, it didn’t happen! BTO is now your political daddy. Congrats for pledging 100 percent loyalty to your newfound political daddy.”