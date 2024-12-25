Akeredolu’s Family, Govt Bicker On Anniversary Lecture

Share

The family of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the late governor of Ondo State, has dissociated itself from the memorial lecture organized by the state government in honour of the former governor.

New Telegraph reports that Akeredolu, the immediate past governor died on December 27, 2023, after protracted sickness.

He was succeeded by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa who was hitherto the Deputy Governor in compliance with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In honour of the departed governor, the state government organized a lecture to be delivered by a Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Femi Falani SAN. Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa is the chairman of the Akeredolu Leadership Lecture Series.

However, the wife of the former governor, Betty, described the lecture series as a way to siphon the resources of the state as the family was not carried along in the planning and was not invited to the occasion.

Betty Akeredolu, in his verified X account titled ‘Re: Purported Aketi lecture by Ondo Lucky can’t be serious!’, said, “Which legacy? Lecture, my foot! This is not for Aketi because I and my family are not aware. Damn it! As the saying goes: You and your co-travellers cannot shave Aketi’s head in his absence.

“You cannot weep more than the bereaved. This is an insidious propaganda carried too far! Lucky, you are preoccupied with rubbishing Aketi’s legacy; you can’t succeed, anyway.

“Anybody close to Aketi and Arabinrin becomes your enemy. Your minions are scared to get close; otherwise, they lose their appointments. Now you want to pretend by organizing one Yeye lecture for Aketi’s memorial as an entry point to chop money on Aketi’s head.

“You are on your own o! If this is not #yahoo #419 lecture, tell me what it is!”

But the state government insisted that the lecture would be held as scheduled despite opposition by the late former governor’s wife.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezer Adeniyan, posted on his Facebook handle, “Please, join us on Friday as we honour our former governor.”

Adeniyan also posted the flier of the event on his account. The Jingle of the lecture has been aired on broadcast media and circulated on social media platforms.

