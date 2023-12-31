Akeredolu’s Ex-Aide, Odebowale Opens Up On Why He Can’t Work With Aiyedatiwa

Doyin Odebowale, a former Senior Special Assistant to late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy has revealed why he is unable to collaborate with the just sworn-in Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Odebowale who spoke on Saturday said he resigned from his position because he couldn’t give Aiyedatiwa the same amount of devotion and loyalty he gave to Akeredolu, saying he spent over three decades working with the late Governor.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Odebowale and other political appointees by Akeredolu resigned from their respective positions following the announcement of his death on Wednesday, December 27.

Akeredolu passed away in Germany after a protracted battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking to reporters in Akure, Odebowale recounted how he persuaded Akeredolu to run for governor in 2018.

He said, “I have worked with Akeredolu for 30 years. I was the last person who convinced him to contest the previous election.

“I wrote all his campaign content. It is more of a personal reason for me. I have nothing against whoever is in office now.

“I have nothing left to do in the office when the person who brought me there is no longer there. I can’t remain in that space and pretend.

“I can’t be as committed as I was with Akeredolu because I got all his support. It was not political. He gave me the wings to fly. He was my brother, like a family.”