Akeredolu’s Demise: “We’ve Lost a Giant Of Legal Profession’ – Ex-NBA President

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has insisted that the nation has lost a giant of the legal profession, an unwavering beacon of justice, and a patriotic Statesman.

Speaking while reacting to the passing away of the Governor of Ondo State and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, the former NBA president in his tribute described the deceased governor as a brilliant and courageous legal luminary who had impacted the legal landscape in Nigeria significantly.

According to Akpata, “During his tenure as the 24th President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from 2008 to 2010, he left an indelible mark on the NBA with his bold reforms and advocacy.

“With profound grief, I mourn the passing of my dear friend, elder brother, distinguished predecessor, and the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, affectionately called Aketi.

“We have indeed lost a giant of the legal profession, an unwavering beacon of justice, and a patriotic Statesman.

“Aketi’s outstanding legal career spanned over four illustrious decades. Despite his busy schedule as the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Aketi remained committed to the NBA and also continued to work assiduously for the transformation of the administration of the justice system.

“My engagements with him revealed a genuine human being — a man truly committed to fundamental human rights and social progress. He embodied and personified the highest ethics and values of the Bar — an advocate for justice, a defender of rights, and a true social engineer.

“Aketi’s departure leaves an unfillable void in Nigeria’s legal community. However, I find solace in the fact that he lived a life of purpose, service, and sacrifice for the greater good.

“The outpouring of tributes from across Nigeria is a testament to his outstanding legacy that transcended ethnic, religious, and political lines.

“My deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Arabinrin Betty, their children and grandchildren, his Partners and staff at the law firm of Olujinmi & Akeredolu, and the good people of Ondo State. I pray for God’s strength and comfort as you bear this monumental loss.

“Farewell Aketi! You were an extraordinary lawyer, leader, and human being. We will sorely miss your larger-than-life presence, but your exemplary life will remain an inspiration. As we grieve, we also celebrate the privilege of your friendship and your towering legacy.”