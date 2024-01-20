Akeredolu’s Death Won’t Affect APC’s Fortune In Ondo, Says Anifowoshe

A former chairman of the now defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in Ondo State but now a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Olajumoke Anifowoshe, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, talked about the recent crisis that engulfed the party in the state, saying the party remains strong and poised to win the state in future elections. Excerpts:

You are a chieftain of the APC in Ondo State and at a time you were the party chairman…

(Cuts in) No! I was the state chairman of the old Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), not APC and as you know, the ACN alongside other legacy parties such as the CPC, a part of the PDP came together to form the APC. I was state chairman of the ACN, not the APC.

Will it be correct to describe you as a founding member of the APC in Ondo State?

Of course, I am.

As a chieftain in the APC in Ondo State, the state witnessed some kind of challenging moments a few months back when the health of the immediate past Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, deteriorated causing some schism within the party and the government as regards how the state should move forward. This culminated in the unfortunate demise of Akeredolu, paving the way for Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to be sworn in as the governor; how do you see the whole drama?

To me, rather than dwell on what has happened, I think what should be paramount in the minds of all party members and residents of the state should be thankfulness to God for the smooth transfer of power.

It’s a pity that the governor passed on. May his soul rest in perfect peace and personally for me, the event of that period was traumatic for me. I think it was for the people of Ondo State too. Nevertheless, who are we to query God?

What happened is unfortunate and the state will now have to move forward.

Whatever had happened before should be left behind. What we should be concerned with as we speak is that we should ensure that the new governor continues from where his boss stopped.

At least, they worked together closely and he (Aiyedatiwa) ought to be conversant with the programmes and policies of his boss. I think the new governor will continue from where the late governor stopped. He (Aiyedatiwa) needs to make the people of the state very happy now that he is in the saddle.He will have to do this by doing what is right and good for them (the people).

Has there been any lesson for your party to learn from what happened in the last few months going forward?

The lesson the party has learnt in my opinion is that we need to come out of what has happened and that everybody should come together and cooperate with the governor to move the state and the party forward. This is needed because the governor will need this to secure the peace of mind for him to work and make the state greater.

He needs to do what he needs to do to administer the state properly. The responsibility placed on the governor’s shoulders is enormous. Governor Aiyedatiwa has a big load on his head. What we should also do is to pray for him to succeed and have a peaceful tenure in office.

Preparations are on towards the forthcoming governorship election later in the year, as a chieftain of the APC, how cohesive is your party to be able to retain the state, flowing from what has happened in recent past, which had polarised the party?

You know that we are all politicians and politics in itself, is a game of interest but I know that in the end, everybody who is a member of the party will fall in line and support whoever wins the governorship primaries. Members of the party would have no other choice but to support and achieve victory for the party at the main election.

Whoever is aggrieved would be placated one way or the other. We will hopefully move on and get the governorship candidate of the party to be victorious at the end of the election. We will all cooperate and work together, there is no problem about that. This is needed because of the need to ensure that our state continues to be an APC state.

Flowing from what you just said, the governor is said to be the leader of the party as well as the father of the entire state, bringing everybody together could be Herculean for him to accomplish…

(Cuts in) It’s not a huge task for him to accomplish. The new governor from what I have seen of him is a calm personality. You see that from his demeanour, so I believe that he is the type of person that has the capacity to bring everybody in the party together. That is the picture that I have of him. He is not a ‘gra gra’ person.

He is a man of few words and I know that he is someone who takes his time before making a decision. I’m sure he will bring everybody together because he has been going round to make sure that party members come together and stay on the same page. From what I have also seen of him, he is not a vindictive person. Under him, I think the state will definitely move forward progressively.

If you have the opportunity of meeting him as a member of the party, what kind of advice will you give him with regards to how to run the state?

Well, he should look for and study the blueprint that his boss was utilising for the development of the state. He should stick to the ones that are okay and good for the development of the state and do away with the ones that are not too good enough.

Everyone knows that Ondo State is a peaceful and politically savvy state, do you think the issue of rotation will apply as the party goes into primaries to pick candidates that will be presented to the people who will elect their new governor later in the year?

Definitely it will. Everyone in the state knows that it is the turn of the people of the Southern senatorial zone to produce the next governor of the state. Good enough, the majority of the people that have come forward to contest the ticket of the party are from that zone. So far, I think we have 15 personalities that have come forward from there.

The only person from outside of the zone, one Dr. Ajaguna, who is not from there, has also shown interest. I know that he is from the North Senatorial District where the late Governor Akeredolu came from. Ajaguna is going to be like a fish out of water at the end of the day.

Everyone is aware that it is the turn of the people of the South Senatorial Zone this time around. The question is if all the aspirants from the Southern District can cooperate and allow one of them to be thrown up, all well and good.

Would you describe this (rotation) as the current mood in the party as we speak?

Sure.

As a member of the APC, do you foresee the likelihood of the PDP upstaging your party in the forthcoming election?

As we speak today, the crisis in the Ondo State chapter is even more serious than what we see in the APC. I can’t describe what happened in the APC a few months back as a crisis as such.

I see it more as a mere communication gap that existed among members which has since been resolved. Unfortunately for them, no one feels the presence of the PDP in Ondo State as we speak.

The PDP both local and at the national levels has been losing members who have been coming to our party in droves. The likes of Daniel Bwala has left the PDP, Segun Sowunmi has indicated his interest to leave the PDP.

Here in Ondo State, many of their members are moving to join us. We in the Ondo APC don’t feel that the PDP poses any kind of threat to our dominance of Ondo politics. Many people don’t know if there is another party in Ondo State apart from the APC.

What do you think has been the magnet attracting members of the opposition to your party?

We have a president who has shown hope to the people. Many Nigerians are seeing it in so many ways. The situation is that when your leader feels your pains, you kind of have some form of comfort. I think this is what is driving the people to join the APC in large numbers.