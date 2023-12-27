Akeredolu’s Death Painful Loss – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed grief over the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu of Ondo State, saying it is a painful loss.

Abbas described Akeredolu’s death as a big blow to the APC family, noting that the governor was one of the brilliant legal minds in the ruling party.

The speaker eulogised Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, for his doggedness, brilliance, and patriotism in his lifetime.

He said Governor Akeredolu was a champion of the rule of law, democracy and true federalism.

Speaker Abbas recalled how the late Akeredolu was one of the leading human rights activists who fought against military rule, leading to the return of democracy in 1999.

He also noted that Akeredolu reached the peak in both his legal and political careers. While he was a member of the inner Bar as a lawyer, Speaker Abbas noted that he did not only become a governor but was Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Chairman, of the Southern Governors’ Forum.

The Speaker extended his condolences to the Akeredolu family, the people, and the government of Ondo State.

He prayed to God to grant Governor Akeredolu eternal rest in paradise.