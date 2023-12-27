Akeredolu’s Death, Blow To APC, Progressive Family – Tinubu

…recalls late Ondo gov’s heroic role in fighting terrorism in S/west

President Bola Tinubu has described the death of the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a blow to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the progressives in general.

The President in a tribute he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday also recalled the late governor’s efforts in stemming terrorism by championing the establishment of the local police (Amotekun) in his state and the entire South-west.

Tinubu, who regretted having to pen a tribute of a dirge for Akeredolu, his junior, lamented that he had lost a confidant and a political soulmate.

He wrote in part “It is an impossible task to fully capture in words Rotimi’s towering figure and his human essence. Rotimi was a man who moved our nation towards equity, fairness and justice in his strident advocacy against every form of injustice in our country through the instrumentality of the law as a senior advocate, attorney-general of his beloved state, and President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Governor of Ondo State.

“In a challenging moment of our statehood when marauding agents of darkness spread their tentacles across our country, Rotimi was a strong voice in the wilderness calling us to rethink our security architecture so we can have a more secure nation. His unrelenting advocacy led to the birth of the local police in the South West.”

Tinubu described the late governor as a man of idea who served his state diligently in the last six years adding that “His footprints dot the entire landscape of the state through the hundreds of kilometres of roads he built, the many schools he built, and healthcare facilities that he provided.

“During the dark hours when marauding agents of darkness visited the state and killed defenceless citizens where 40 worshippers of the Catholic Church of Owo were killed on June 5, 2022, Rotimi’s leadership qualities as a true statesman and compassionate leader radiated brightly to the world. He was a mourner-in-chief who guided his people through an agonising period. Today, I mourn a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses.”

“My personal journey with Rotimi started as joint members of the progressive family. We fought many battles together to restore progressive governance in the South West, Edo State, and Nigeria as a whole.

“During this uncertain period, Rotimi was resolute and unflinching. He showed uncommon courage as a member of our legal team in our battles to reclaim our stolen mandates in Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Osun States.

“A gallant lawyer and one of the finest in the legal profession. I beckoned on him to contest for the governorship position of Ondo State in 2012.

“Even though he did not make it on his first attempt, his enthusiasm and determination to serve his people never diminished. He eventually made it to the Alagbaka Government House in his second attempt in the 2016 election, Since he was sworn in in February 2017, he had served the people with devotion,” he added.

Commiserating with the late governor’s immediate family, his successor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the entire people of the state, the President vowed to honour his memory and make sure his legacies of service were never forgotten.