Akeredolu’s Death, Big Loss To Bar, Bench – Fagbemi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, has described the death of the ex-governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as a big loss to both the Bar and the Bench in Nigeria, and indeed this part of the world.

Fagbemi, in a telephone interview with an Online medium in Ibadan, said Akeredolu died when the nation really needed his services most.

He said, “Akeredolu’s death was quite unfortunate, but then, we are not in the position to query our Maker. He left when his potential and capabilities were being explored and utilized by our society. He did his best and we all are living witnesses.

“He was an erudite lawyer in a class of his own; a voice for justice and fairness. He was bold and blunt to a fault”, he said.

Fagbemi likewise spoke about the deceased’s political roles, especially the part he played in ensuring the present dispensation’s emergence and even survival, as well as, South West wellbeing, describing him as a big loss.