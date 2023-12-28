Akeredolu’s Death Alters Calculation Ahead Of 2024 Guber Poll

There are fears of an impending battle for the structure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, following the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), passed on, yesterday, at 67 af- ter a prolonged health battle. A source within Ondo APC told New Telegraph that the looming battle is likely to be between the late governor’s camp and that of his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who took oath of office as governor, yesterday.

Both camps had before now, been locked in a bitter political battle over confirmation of Aiyedatiwa as acting governor in the absence Akeredolu, who was then on medical leave. The pro Aiyedatiwa group is led by the state Commissioner for Energy Engr. Rasaq Obe and Commissioner for Commerce, Chief Akin Sowore, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu and Special Adviser to Akeredolu on Special Duties and Union Matters, Mr. Dare Aragbaye, are in charge of the late governor’s camp.

While the two contending groups have been at loggerheads over the control of the machinery of state in the past months, the battle, according to the source, who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised by the APc leadership in the state to speak on the issue, said the battle this time is over control of Ondo APC structure ahead of the next year’s governorship election in the state. Aiyedatiwa is believed to have his eyes on the party’s governorship ticket in order to succeed his late principal but the Akeredolu camp is determined to have one its own, particularly the state Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, emerge as the flag bearer for the election. Akeredolu is said to have endorsed Akinterinwa before his death.

Besides Aiyedatiwa and Akinterinwa, there are other APC chieftains in the state, who have shown interest in the party’s governorship ticket. They include Chief Olusola Oke (a former governorship candidate), Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (senator representing Ondo South) and Hon. Gbenga Edema (a former member of the Niger Delta Development Commission – NDDC). Others are Princess Oladunni Odu (Secretary to the State Government), Engr. Ife Oyedele (Executive Director Niger Delta Power Holding Company), Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke (APC National Vice Chairman, South-West), Mr. Olusola Iji (A former ambassador), Hon. Jimi Odimayo (member representing Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency), Dr. Soji Ehinlanwo and Mr. Matthew Oyerinmade. Ordinarily, Aiyedatiwa as deputy governor and now governor should have been the number one preference for the party’ ticket but the Akeredolu’s camp is said to be determined to fight him to an end.

The relationship between the new governor and supporters of his late principal has not been anything but frosty. “Aiyedatiwa created enemies for himself in the process of fighting to ensure that he was made acting governor until President Bola Tinubu waded in and resolved the standoff between him the state House of Assembly led by Hon. Olamide Oladiji. “He is also seen by Akeredolu’s supporters as being too desperate to clinch the ticket of the party for the 2024 governorship election by all means with or without their input. So, it promises to be a fierce battle in the days ahead,” the source said.

On a possible truce between the warring camps now that Aiyedatiwa has been inaugurated as governor, the source said he doesn’t see that playing out. According to him, it is not unlikely that Aiyedatiwa may go for those who frustrated efforts to confirm him as acting governor. Feelers have it that Aiye- datiwa is likely to dissolve the executive council to weed out pro Akeredolu/Akintrinwa’s elements. It is also being speculated that he may go for an indigene of Ondo Central Senatorial District in his choice of a deputy in order to knock out the speaker of the state Assembly, Oladiji, in the power equation in the state.

If the latter happens, it means that the speakership of the state Assembly will go to Ondo North, where Akeredolu hailed from as Ondo South, now has the governor- ship position. The Ondo APC source, who spoke on both issues said: “I see dissolution of the state executive council any moment from now to weaken Akinterinwa ahead of the APC governorship primary. That he is the longest-serving commissioner for Finance in the history of the state is something Aiyedatiwa’s camp cannot overlook. “I also see changes in the leadership of the state Assembly.

The speaker, Oladiji is likely to lose his position given the frosty relationship between him and Aiyedatiwa over the impeachment move against him as deputy governor but politics we are keeping our fingers crossed as we watch events unfold in the days ahead.”