Akeredolu’s Death, A Monumental Loss – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed his condolences on the death of his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), describing it as a monumental loss to the Yoruba nation and the country at large.

Oyebanji in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said he was devastated by the news of the death of the Ondo State Governor, who was once President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The Governor said his administration and the entire people of Ekiti State identify with the government and people of Ondo State during this critical period of mourning for the chief executive of the Sunshine State.

Oyebanji described Akeredolu as a legal giant and scholar, an administrator par excellence, a consummate and courageous politician who spoke truth to power till he breathed his last.

He said the late Governor made a great difference in the lives of his people and the nation through a combination of purposeful leadership and commitment to excellent service delivery.

He regretted that Akeredolu’s death had robbed the country of a committed statesman who was interested in and was irrevocably committed to the development of his state and the country.

“This is indeed a sad day. I have lost a senior brother, a friend of our dear state, a dogged fighter and a visionary leader” Governor Oyebanji said.

Oyebanji further described Akeredolu as a man of excellence, class, and candour who was imbued with uncommon brilliance which he brought to bear in the day-to-day administration of Ondo State and has been widely acknowledged as a major agent of transformation of the State.

He noted that Akeredolu’s death is also a painful loss to the Southwest Governors’ Forum and the Southern Governors’ Forum both of which the deceased chaired and used as platforms to enrich governance and the standard of living of citizens.

According to him, Akeredolu advocated for the entrenchment of democracy and good governance to the best of his ability using the platforms of politics and the legal profession.

Oyebanji said Akeredolu has left legacies that can never be obliterated as a lawyer, Attorney General of old Ondo State, President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Governor of Ondo State, Chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum, Chairman of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Chancellor, Diocese of Owo, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, among others.

He prayed to God to grant the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the children, friends and associates, the Owo community and the entire citizens of Ondo State the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ekiti State, I extend our condolences to Arakunrin Akeredolu’s immediate family, the Owo community and the good people of Ondo State.