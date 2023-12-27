Akeredolu’s Death, A Colossal Loss To Nigeria – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), as a colossal loss to the country and Ondo State in particular.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the late Ondo State 2-term governor would be greatly missed for his positive impacts in Ondo State, South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

Late Akeredolu, who had been down with sickness, transmitted powers to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa who has acted as governor since

7th September, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, while commiserating with the Acting Governor, the widow, Dr. Betty Akeredolu, and the entire family and friends of the deceased, also sympathised with the entire people of Ondo State, especially the indigenes of Owo on the demise of their illustrious son, Governor Sanwo-olu prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He described the death of Akeredolu as a colossal loss to the country, adding that, while alive, the deceased made lots of positive contributions to the growth and development of Ondo State and Nigeria, especially in the judiciary and governance.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the death of the Ondo State Governor.

“I also commiserate with all my brother governors over the death of one of us. I sympathise with the entire people of Ondo State, particularly Owo sons and daughters at home and abroad.

“The death of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is a colossal loss to the country, particularly the people of Ondo State. He made lots of impactful contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Nigeria, first as a lawyer and later as a two-term governor.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu was a courageous leader. He served the people of Ondo State passionately during his tenure as Governor of the State.

“I pray that God will grant Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends, associates, and the people of Ondo State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”