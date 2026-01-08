Akeredolu’s CPS Unveils Firm To Redefine Public Relations Mgt In Nigeria

Veritas-Eagles Communications Services, a public relations consultancy firm, has been launched to redefine information management in Nigeria.

The former Chief Press Secretary to the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr Rich ard Olatunde, who disclosed this in Lagos said he was bringing his years of professional experience into the spotlight.

According to him, from fintech and banking to oil and gas, telecommunications, consumer goods and FMCG, tech startups, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, government, political campaigns, NGOs, and foundations, the company uses facts and data to establish credibility and foster lasting trust.

Olatunde said: “I have been working with many individuals, political leaders, and organisations behind the scenes over the last two years, but it has become imperative that we officially come into the spotlight to join the eggheads in the industry to further redefine Public Relations management in the country.

“After years of shaping government narratives, managing media crises, and working closely with journalists, I’ve seen firsthand how poor communication damages credibility and how strategic storytelling builds trust.

“This is our drive and inspiration behind Veritas-Eagles Communications Services, where we craft creative, impactful messages that shape narratives, inspire confidence, build trust, and promote transparency for organisations across Nigeria.”