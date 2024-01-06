Akeredolu’s Corpse Arrives, Received By Widow, Others

The body of the late former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday arrived in Nigeria, from Germany.

The corpse arrived at the private wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Friday and was received by the widow, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and other family members.

It was flown from Germany where the former governor had gone for medical attention. According to reports, he will be embalmed at a private morgue be in the second week of February.

Akeredolu, who was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), died on Wednesday, December the 27, 2023, three weeks after leaving for Germany on medical vacation.

Before travelling, Akeredolu transmitted power to his deputy Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who has since been sworn in as governor of Ondo State. He won his re-election as Ondo State governor in October 2020 and was sworn in for a second term in office in February 2021.

However, his second term was marred with controversies amidst health challenges. The governor had to be flown abroad for treatment for his medical condition in June. He returned to Nigeria in September after months overseas but stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

As his health worsened, Akeredolu was under intense pressure from opposition parties and activists to resign or hand over power to his deputy in line with the 1999 constitution.

Also, the governor’s loyalists in the state House of Assembly were at loggerheads with Aiyedatiwa attracting President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

Eventually, the governor transmitted power to Aiyedatiwa early December when he embarked on another medical leave to Germany.

A devoted Christian with a warm and accommodating heart for people of other faiths, Akeredolu, in addition to a distinguished and Spartan career of legal practice, also donated his lifetime to a career of mentorship and social service.

He was also a member of Oyo State Football association, 1992-1994, an associate Member, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Oyo State Branch.

He also accepted and became the Patron, The Nigerian Law Society, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos; Patron, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN); Patron The law society, Faculty of Law, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akung- ba-Akoko. He was also the Patron, Sports Writers association of Nigeria, Oyo State branch.