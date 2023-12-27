Akeredolu’s Contributions Valuable – Govs

Nigerian governors have said the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has robbed them of his contributions to critical national issues.

The governors in a statement by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, noted that the late governor was among those whose voice of reason and wise “counsel resonated well and often brought succour.”

AbdulRazaq who is governor of Kwara State, added that Akeredolu was a true democrat and a believer in the new Nigeria project.

“His humility and non-partisan stance for national interest to always prevail endeared him to many. His valuable contributions and interventions as a member of the forum, helped us forge ahead of our political and ideological differences for the greater good of the nation. He was a statesman and an embodiment of intellectual acuity,” he stated.

The governor expressed sadness over the loss and prayed to God to ease the pains of the family and the people of Ondo State.

“We hope to find solace in our memory of his achievements and that his good deeds will live on. Aketi lived a good life, fought a good fight, and will forever be remembered as a hero,” AbdulRazaq assured.