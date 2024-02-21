Akeredolu’s Contribution To Legal Profession Unquantifiable – Former AG

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode SAN has described the contribution of the late governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN to the legal profession and development of the State as unquantifiable.

Kayode in his tribute to Akeredolu at a special court session for the late governor in Akure, the State capital said that Akeredolu would be remembered for his contribution when he served as the 24th President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

According to him, the role played by Akeredolu as governor in the establishment of Amotekun and his contribution to the Legal profession could be likened to the role of the late Obafemi Awolowo as the premier of the Western Region.

His words “Rotimi ‘Aketi’ Akeredolu was not only a respected leader, a quintessential Barman and accomplished individual, he was a committed nationalist just as he was an Oodua to the core. He showed that these two qualities were possible to hold together in the spirit of Awoism.

“By Ondo Yoruba standards, Aketi died a young man, below seventy years. But then we see that it is never how long, but how well. Within the time allotted to him by the Almighty, he achieved more than most who lived even up to eighty or more years.”

Kayode said Akeredolu’s contributions to the legal profession, as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a Life Bencher, and his service first as Attorney-General of Ondo State and later as Governor of the State, would be remembered and cherished.”

His words “Having attained the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Rotimi Akeredolu exemplified excellence and professionalism in the practice of law. He served as an inspiration for many aspiring lawyers and a role model for colleagues within the NBA.

“Rotimi Akeredolu SAN left a lasting impact on the legal profession through his dedicated service to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). As the 24th President of the NBA, he served the NBA with commitment and integrity. His tireless efforts towards the advancement of the legal community were commendable. His expertise and guidance helped shape the legal profession.

“As Governor of Ondo State, Aketi made significant contributions to national security through the establishment of the Amotekun corps which was aimed at enhancing security and safeguarding the lives and properties of the people in the state, in the Southwest and in Nigeria.

“This initiative demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of the citizens and his proactive approach to addressing security challenges. His legacy in the field of national security will and must undoubtedly continue to inspire this and future generations.

“Aketi loved life and living. Which is just very well because life is a storm. An ephemeral storm. He never tried to calm the storm. Only Jesus could do that. He would rather calm himself as every storm must pass. Aketi’s storm has passed. He is calm where he is now.

“Aketi was not perfect. Only the Almighty God is. But he strove to do his best. Ultimately that is what matters most. And that’s the lesson we all must imbibe.”