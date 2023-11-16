Akeredolu’s Cabinet Split Over Vote Of Confidence On Governor

Two serving Commissioners, Messrs Akin Sowore and Rasaq Obe have abstained as members of the Ondo State Executive Council signed a document to pass a vote of confidence on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other members of the State Executive Council on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the ailing Akeredolu who has not been seen in the State since he returned from Germany for medical vacation.

But Sowore who is one of the people who did not sign said the vote of confidence on the governor ‘is null and void’ as it amounts to nothing.

Sowore said “The point is that I am not around in the state, the vote passed by the members of the cabinet in the state in a situation like this does not count, because, in the first place, we are the appointees of Mr Governor, we can’t even say that we don’t have confidence in him, anybody that doesn’t have confidence in government has to resign, so by pushing vote of confidence as far am concerned it does not make sense, we don’t have the power to remove the governor as members of the cabinet.

“So passing a vote of confidence on Governor in the first place does not add anything to Mr. Governor. So it is the work of those desperate politicians in the state in order to create a crisis when there is no crisis.

“I don’t have any issues with the governor, and he is our governor in the state. In fact, in the first place, they don’t allow the man to rest. There was no executive meeting, the governor is far away in Ibadan and the deputy is embattled far away in Abuja, so nobody to chair the executive meeting in the state.

“Even if I am around I will not have signed because I am supposed to tell them what they are supposed to do those that are not lawyer. No excos meeting had been held except during the period of Deputy Governor was acting. But since the governor had resumed duty on 7th September 2023, no excos meeting had been held.”

Similarly, Obe said he could not sign because he could not send his electronic signature on a document he did not know the content or was aware of.

His words “I am in Lagos as I speak to you, I left Akure yesterday to attend a conference and I communicated that to the Chief of Staff before I left. So later they asked for my signature to be appended to a document, they called it a vote of confidence and I asked that somebody share a copy with me so that I would know before my signature went on.

“The person who reached me to send the electronic signature said he didn’t have it, so someone is asking me to drop my signature on a document that I don’t have knowledge about at all, so I did not send the signature.”

However, in a statement titled ” We Stand by Our Courageous Principal and Mentor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu” and signed by 33 out of 35 executive members said “In fulfilment of our dedicated responsibilities to advance the programmes and policies of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration, encapsulated in the REDEEMED agenda, aimed at enhancing the lives of the people and fostering development across the state, we proudly commend the people’s Governor for the unprecedented progress under his leadership.

“As members of the State Executive Council, we have imbibed the principles of good governance, integrity, and commitment from the very best- Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu. The courage and exemplary leadership consistently displayed by Mr Governor continue to motivate and inspire us to fulfil our duties

“Without hesitation, Mr. Governor is a blessing to the good people of Ondo State. His leadership has been rewarding and inspirational. Governor Akeredolu is not only a worthy leader but also a national asset who passionately pursues the welfare of the country. This patriotic leadership is characterized by unwavering courage in leading the people of the Sunshine State toward prosperity and progress.

“As Mr. Governor’s foot soldiers, we take immense pride in being under his leadership witnessing his dedication, sleepless nights, and commitment to protecting and serving the people of the state, despite numerous challenges in the past, is truly admirable. His leadership embodies compassion, vision, and commitment to development, progress, and peace

“In Ondo State today, we are reaping the benefits of Mr. Governor’s courage. The Amotekun corps, a product of Mr. Governor’s determination, has become a celebrated innovation in the security architecture of the state and the Southwest in general. Since security is the primary objective of any government, the existence of Amotekun is a testament to Governor Akeredolu’s visionary leadership.

“Popularly referred to as “Mr. Road” or “Mr. Infrastructure,” these appellations reflect the administration’s giant strides in infrastructural development. Since assuming office, Mr. Governor has demonstrated a clear passion and dedication to bridging infrastructural gaps in the state. Over the past six years, significant growth and progress in infrastructural development have been recorded, including the construction of two unprecedented flyovers.

“The first flyover, named “Redemption Bridge” and located in Ore, was constructed by the Governor Akeredolu-led administration. The second, the first in the state capital, is underway at the Shagari/Onyearbulem junction in Akure. These infrastructure projects, termed “Dividend of good governance” by Mr Governor, represent a substantial public good

“Under the leadership of our amiable Governor, the government has taken a significant leap in the health sector. The construction of 250-bed ultra-modern teaching hospitals in Akure and Ondo respectively has reached an appreciable level. Mr. Governor has made substantial strides in the health sector, with the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo benefiting from the administration’s commitment to its development.

“Having worked closely with the Governor, we commend his dedication to public service and achievements in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and various sectors that have positively impacted the lives of Ondo State people. We take pride in sharing in these achievements and successes, acknowledging Mr. Governor’s visionary governance, commitment to development, and tireless efforts in improving the well-being of Ondo State citizens.

“Therefore, we unanimously declare our unflinching trust in Mr. Governor and endorse his impactful leadership. As a united front, we remain steadfast in our support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and pledge to continue working collaboratively toward the advancement and prosperity of the state. We express our gratitude to Mr Governor for his selfless service and courageous leadership”