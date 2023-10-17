Akeredolu: Why We Sealed PDP Secretariat In Ondo – Police

Ondo State Police Command has revealed why it closed down the secretariat of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the state police command and the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the PDP Secretariat on Monday following a planned demonstration against the governor’s ongoing absence from the state after his return from a medical vacation abroad, the secretariat was shut down.

Speaking on the development, the Ondo Police Command claimed that security personnel were sent there to uphold law and order.

The protest, according to the command’s spokeswoman Funmi Odunlami, was intended to create disorder in the state.

Odunlami went on to say that the demonstration might result in a breakdown of law and order, which would interfere with the operations of the state’s good citizens.

The spokesperson said, “The intelligence unit of the police through underground findings reported that the cacophony of Protests being rang is with a singular aim of causing chaos in the state, which can further lead to the breakdown of law and order that will disrupt the activities of the good people of the state.

“The command will not fold her hands and allow the rights of others to be trampled on while upholding the people’s rights.”