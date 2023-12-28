Akeredolu Was an Embodiment Of Courage, Says Interior Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has “mourned the demise of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu”, describing the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) as “an embodiment of courage”.

A statement signed, yesterday, by the former House of Representatives member, Alao Babatunde, described the demise as “a colossal loss to the state and nation at large”. It reads in part: “Today, we bid farewell to an extraordinary individual, a beacon of courage, admired for his unwavering patriotism and selflessness.

“He traversed this earth as a true exemplar of astute leadership, embodying the essence of a genuine leader. This is indeed a colossal loss to Ondo State and the nation at large.

“I mourn the loss of a voice of conscience, a man who stood steadfastly in defence of his people and nation, even in the face of overwhelming challenges.”