Akeredolu Was A Great Patriot, Nationalist – Pa Adebanjo

The factional leader of Yoruba socio-political organization, ‘Afenifere’, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Tuesday, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, described late Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a great patriot and great nationalist.

The nonagenarian who led a delegation of the group to the Ibadan residence of the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), visited to condole with Akeredolu’s wife, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu over the demise of her husband.

Speaking with journalists, the elder statement said Afenifere’s visitation was not because Akeredolu was a former governor of Ondo state but what he stood for in Nigeria politics and the type of progressive politics he played while alive.

According to him, Akeredolu was a great patriot, a great nationalist, and someone who believed in what he said; very courageous and consistent particularly during the invasion of Fulani herdsmen in Southwest states.

He said: “Akeredolu stood firm, he called a spade a spade. He said Fulani men must get out of the forest they were. He is a great son of Oduduwa. He stood firm despite the dominance of ex-president Buhari.

“That is why I have to lead this delegation here, I would have sent someone but I said no, not for Rotimi; he traverses the courageous path, and he is a great son of Oduduwa and a star of the progressive government”, Pa Adebanjo said.