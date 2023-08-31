New Telegraph

August 31, 2023
Akeredolu Still On Medical Vacation In Germany, Yet To Return

The Ondo State Government on Thursday disclosed that Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu has not yet returned to the country.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde and made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The statement reads, “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has not yet returned to the country.

“The Governor is currently still on a medical vacation in Germany.

“We would like to assure the good people of Ondo State and Nigerians in general that the Governor’s return will be widely publicized.

“While we acknowledge that his return is imminent, we urge our citizens to disregard any false information and preemptive mischief orchestrated by jittery politicians.

“For emphasis, Governor Akeredolu has not yet returned to the country.

