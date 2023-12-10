Akeredolu Seeks Private Intervention On University Funding

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured the citizens of adequate funding of the state-owned tertiary institutions in order to achieve the dream of the founding fathers.

However, the Governor appealed to philanthropists, stakeholders, and prosperous community members to collaborate with the government in expanding infrastructural growth within educational institutions across the state.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Akeredolu who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mr Femi Agagu praised the resourcefulness and substantial contributions of AAUA to the State and beyond.

The Governor affirmed the government’s commitment to providing essential support and encouragement to state-owned institutions, empowering them to fulfil their founding vision and mission statements. He expressed pride in AAUA being consistently rated the Best State University in Nigeria within the past four years.

The Governor congratulated the 5,249 graduates, including 42 with First-Class degrees, 1,088 Second Class Upper Division degrees, 2,264 in Second Class Lower Division, and 605 in Third Class, and commended the university’s role in staff training and skilled personnel development.

Governor Akeredolu said “Adekunle Ajasin University stands as a significant contributor to staff training and the development of skilled personnel in our state and beyond. Countless civil and public sector workers, both within and outside the government, have benefitted from the rich education offered by this institution. AAUA has become intricately interwoven into the tapestry of growth and development within the state and the nation at large.”

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, admonished the graduates to make significant contributions to society and be ambassadors of excellence, integrity, and innovation.

Prof. Ige reflected on the efforts of his administration to enhance the University’s standing while outlining the commitment of Management and staff to excellence through continuous staff training, the re-invention of academic programmes, and the establishment of a broad research agenda.

The VC assured stakeholders of the University’s dedication to excellence and its ambition to secure a prominent place on the international pedestal.

He emphasised proactive measures to revitalize the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and the integration of advanced technological solutions to enhance University operations.

His words “Despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, I am pleased to note that this year’s Convocation is a testament to our commitment to benchmark our university against the best and most competitive institutions globally. It is the result of a deliberate initiative to institutionalise the University and elevate its competitive edge.

“Presently, all the University’s academic programmes are accredited by the National Universities Commission. Moreover, the University’s professional programmes, including Law, Accounting, Banking and Finance, and Geology, hold accreditation from their respective professional bodies.

“These structures have been diligently reinforced annually to produce this year’s graduates. We are confident that what the University releases to the society during this convocation ceremony are graduates equipped, not only with essential skills that make them significant contributors to the nation’s and world’s developmental trajectory but also with entrepreneurial competencies essential in an economy fostering private enterprise.”

The VC affirmed the University’s focus on the future, building institutions, erecting structures, and pursuing a 21st Century University that aligns with the vision of its founding fathers.

According to him, “As a university and as an administration, our focus remains on the future. We are steadfast in our commitment to the vision of our founding fathers.

“To this end, we are deliberately building institutions, erecting structures, re-tooling and re-inventing our programmes, training and re-training our staff, and determinedly building a 21st-century university, truly deserving of its name!

“This is the legacy we shall continue to pursue, ensuring the good name of the university remains intact, as this is the future we bequeath to posterity.”