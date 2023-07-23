Akeredolu: Schism Between Dep Gov, Gov’s Supporters Remains

Aiyedatiwa Absence At Akeredolu’s Birthday Raises Fresh Concern

Battle between Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and supporters of Oluwarotimi Akerodulu, who is recuperating in a German hospital is yet to abate. This is even as the acting governor was conspicuously absent at the Government House Chapel, where an event was organised to mark the ailing Governor’s birthday in absentia. An impeccable source told in Sunday Telegraph that the optics coming from Germany does not suggest that Akeredolu would resume duty soon.

Our Source said: “The talk now here is that he should not rush back home. That may embolden those who are holding forth for him to continue to scheme on how to consolidate their hold on power. “This will also enable the Deputy Governor to take charge and do what he needs to do in order to strengthen his hold on governance. “There are still a lot of schisms going on among the people. People are fighting for relevance.

Even in the celebration of his 67th birthday Friday in Akure, the other side organised an event in the Government House Chapel in which the Deputy Governor was conspicuously absent. “The SSG was there, his special adviser on Union Matters, Dare Aragbaiye, Ade Adetimehin, the Chairman of APC in Ondo, his own (Akeredolu’s) crowd. Our Source continued: “Although they may ar- gue that the Deputy Governor was away on some assignment.

Being absent from such an event shows that the schisms are still on among different players still there. The speaker of course was also conspicu- ously there. “The Speaker is also one of those who went to visit him in Germany with one honourable from the House. It shows that the schism is alive. They have not found a way to work collectively as a team.” Our source also added: “The Deputy Governor is under relentless pressure to take control of the state, being the acting governor.

Rather than showing that this man will return soon, the optics coming from Germany indicates that he needs a lot of rest. And that he needs not rush back like Jimoh Ibrahim said, he needs not rush back. “That is why technically his leave of absence is now indefinite based on the letter he transmitted to the House of Assembly, until he writes a letter indicating otherwise, the Deputy Governor is in charge. There are no two ways to do it.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that Akeredolu, about two weeks ago, wrote a letter to the House asking for an indefinite extension of his medical leave which he commenced on June 16. In the letter, he indicated that his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would be the acting governor.

However, some members of the cabinet did not consider him as the governor. Even the Speaker of the House of Assembly snubbed him (Aiyedatiwa) at the inauguration of the Assembly after he was elected the Speaker. Former National Secretary of the APC, Iyiola Omi- sore, led a delegation to the State recently to impress it on them to let peace reign.