Akeredolu Remains Ondo Governor – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday declared that Rotimi Akeredolu remains the Governor of the Ondo State as he resolved the lingering crisis between factions loyal to the Akeredolu and his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The clarification came amidst reports that President Bola Tinubu may have ordered the state lawmakers to invoke the doctrine of necessity and declare Ayedatiwa the acting governor.

The deputy governor, lawmakers, and others involved embraced peace and vowed to maintain the status quo, after hours of deliberations between the President and state officials, including members of the All Progressives Congress, who converged on the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, until late on Friday night.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja affirmed that Akeredolu remains the governor.

The statement read, “In his bid to restore political stability in Ondo State, President Bola Tinubu, late on Friday, waded into the months-long crisis between factions loyal to the Executive Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“This followed marathon negotiations between the President and the Deputy Governor, representatives of Governor Akeredolu, federal and state lawmakers of Ondo, officials of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress, and other stakeholders in the state at the State House, Abuja.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“The President advised all opposing parties to bury the hatchet and embrace peace, eliciting commitments to this effect.

“This means that Governor Akeredolu remains the Chief Executive of the State, Aiyedatiwa remains Deputy Governor, and members of the State Executive Council continue their respective duties, even as the leadership of the State’s House of Assembly and the APC Chapter in Ondo State is preserved.”