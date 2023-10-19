Akeredolu Presents SUV Vehicles To 30 Perm Secs

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday presented brand-new SUVs to 30 Permanent Secretaries in the State.

While demonstrating his administration’s continued commitment to the welfare of its workforce, Governor Akeredolu admonished the permanent secretaries to respect the civil service’s ethical standards.

The Governor presented the cars at the International Culture and Event Centre during the grand finale of Public Service Week in 2023 to the senior civil servants in Akure, the state capital.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Oladunni Odu, the governor said, ” In our resolve towards qualitative, improved and accessible healthcare system for public servants, this administration launched the Orange Health Care Insurance Scheme to create a sustainable funding mechanism that lowers the financial barrier to the healthcare of public servants.

“I am happy that with the understanding of the labour unions, the public servants have keyed into the laudable scheme. Another area we are boldly tackling is the issue of pension and gratuity. We know that the most enduring way out of the pension/gratuity burden is the Contributory Pension Scheme into which workers are now being enrolled.

“It is hoped that this relationship will continue to wax stronger. Some workers, by their diligence, resilience and industry did us proud at their duty posts by their display of commitment to excellent service.

“We look forward to more of your gallant deeds. The impact of public servants on economic growth at both national and subnational levels cannot be underestimated. Your welfare therefore will remain our primary concern.”

In his welcome remarks, the state Head of Service, Mr Kayode Ogundele, said the annual celebration was important as he stressed that the public service must at all times be refreshed to appreciate its roles as the machinery for implementing government policies and how to stay safe and protected in the political environment.

“I cannot but mention that the present administration has placed the welfare of workers on the front burner as the workers continue to enjoy regular promotion as and when due with financial benefits.

“Our homegrown Reform Initiative, ODSIP, approved by Mr Governor and driven by the Office of the Head of Service, is making remarkable progress in the entrenchment of the value and virtue of our service. Service delivery is being boosted through digitisation of personnel-related records.”