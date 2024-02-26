Akeredolu Predicted I’ll Be Governor – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said that his late principal, Rotimi Akeredolu has foretold his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate.

Governor Aiyedatiwa disclosed this during a meeting over the weekend in Akure with representatives and the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS).

Following Akeredolu’s death in December 2023, Aiyedatiwa was appointed governor and voiced confidence in her chances of winning the APC’s governorship ticket in April and the general election in November 2024.

Aiyedatiwa called Akeredolu a prophet and claimed that his predecessor had foreseen his ascension to the position of governor of Ondo State.

This was said in a statement made on Sunday by Kayode Fasua, the LACO-FS State Director of Information.

Aiyedatiwa Said: “My supporters should continue working and never doubt, as my coming victory in the primary and general elections is the promise of God.

“This (my emergence as governor) is what my late boss, Governor Akeredolu, wanted. A lot of people don’t really know Akeredolu; they don’t know that he was a prophet.

“There was a time after he (Akeredolu) returned from a medical vacation that he told the cabinet members during an executive council meeting that ‘Look, Aiyedatiwa will emerge as the next governor.’”