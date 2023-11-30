Akeredolu Pays N35, 000 Salary Increase, Releases N1bn For Retired Teachers

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has flagged off the payment of N1 billion as gratuities to teachers and Local Government workers who retired from service in the state government since 2011.

This development came as the State government commenced the payment of the thirty-five thousand naira wage award announced by the Federal Government to its workers on October 3, 2023.

Some pensioners who retired in 2012 were paid while those the government termed as distressed benefitted from the N1bn payment.

Speaking at the flag-off of the distribution of the fund to retired workers, Governor Akeredolu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, said the N1 billion was sourced from the October allocation from the federation account.

Akeredolu said the payment of N1 billion marked gradual defrayment of the backlog of gratuity arrears for retirees of Local Government and Primary school teachers.

The Governor said another tranche would soon be paid within the first quarter of next year. He said his administration has fully paid all outstanding salaries and pensions including allowances for all retirees left by the previous administration.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

His words “We want to make sure pensioners in the state do not suffer anymore. We are making efforts to rid our communities of miscreants and criminals as well as those who engage in cult-related activities in our dear state.

“The State Government is continually committing enormous resources to strengthen the Amotekun Corps in terms of equipment and human resources.

“This is in addition to the provision of funds and other logistical support to other sister security agencies operating in Ondo State. Our government cannot tolerate a situation where our citizens cannot conduct their daily businesses in a safe environment.”

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Takuro Amidu, said the payment of the gratuity was initiated by Governor Akeredolu by ensuring that some money was saved every month.

He said Governor Akeredolu was poised to take care of senior citizens.

Some of the pensioners said it was suicidal for them to survive 12 years without collecting their gratuities. They said they would use a chunk of the money to pay accumulated debts.

The Chairman of pensioners in Ondo State, Johnson Osunyemi, said the payment of N1bn was a reassurance that the Governor would do more for them. He said pensioners have not witnessed such a good gesture in the state.

Meanwhile, the state Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele,

disclosed that workers would begin to receive the wage award for their November salary, adding that it would be paid for six months.

While restating the commitment of the State Government to the well-being of its workforce, Ogundele recalled the state had commenced monthly payment of an additional ten thousand naira to all its retirees and provided buses to commute workers to and from work to assuage the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal even before the announcement of palliative arrangements by the federal government, making the state one of the first states to take such steps.

According to him, other measures put in place as palliative measures would continue to run concurrently with the payment of wage awards until a lasting solution is found to the current economic situation in the country.

He added that the arrangement was almost completed to capture pensioners in the state’s health insurance scheme, Oranghis, which all workers are currently enjoying, noting that medicals formed the major expenses of most of the retirees.