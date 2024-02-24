Akeredolu: Nigeria’s Lost Fearless Soldier, Unwavering Advocate –Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that Nigerian lost a fearless soldier with the death of the Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, whom he described as a fearless soldier and unwaivering advocate for his people. In a eulogy filled with both grief and admiration at the St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo, Ondo State, the President represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima lauded Akeredolu’s “indomitable legacy of national service.” “We are gathered here today to bid farewell to a remarkable soul, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON,” the President began, reflecting on the transience of life and the enduring impact of our choices.

He lauded Akeredolu’s courage, dedication, and his unwavering stance as “a fearless soldier for his people.” “As we gather here today, we are confronted with one inexorable truth: seasons come and seasons go, much like the ebb and flow of our lives, and each of us shall go with the tides one after the other. “We are also reminded that in this transient journey through life, we are but whispers in the wind. The parts of us that endure after we get the end of our journey are the choices we make, and this moment is the ultimate confirmation of the noble paths trodden by our dear brother,” the President said. Tinubu traced Akeredolu’s journey, from his distinguished legal career to his pivotal role as Governor of Ondo State. He praised his vast intelligence and the profound impact of his leadership, noting that ” There was no point in life where his voice shook in telling his truth.

He was a vastly intelligent man whose passion has created quite a wide vacuum beyond this community.” The President emphasized Akeredolu’s commitment to serving through democratic means, stating that “he recognized that the most pragmatic path to serving humanity is to present ourselves willingly to be chosen by the people.” He commended his “strength of character and conviction”, acknowledging the sacrifices he made to serve his community. While acknowledging the grief of the nation, the President emphasized that this day was not just about mourning. “Today is a day of remembrance, a day to pay our respects, a day to reflect on the fact that our friend and brother served humanity to the best of his abilities,” he said.

He urged the nation to cherish Akeredolu’s memory and the indomitable legacy he left behind and noted that the “memories we hold dear will be a source of comfort in these difficult times.” “And may God, in His infinite mercy, repose Rotimi Akeredolu’s soul and bring solace to his loved ones,” the President implored. Also, the governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his tribute, said the late governor stood for truth, good governance and rule of law. He said his predecessor used the instrument of gov- ernment to intervene in critical areas of infrastructure, and health.

“Akeredolu was an illustrious son of Owo, a good colleague to legal professionals. He was something to everybody. Good people don’t live long.” Aiyedatiwa described late Akeredolu as a blessing not only to the State but Nigeria and humanity at large. He said people should learn from the legacies left behind by the former governor. In his sermon, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Revd Chukwudum Ndukuba called on President Tinubu to do something to reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians. Ndukuba, who was represented by the Dean of Church, Blessing Enyindah, said everybody would be responsible and accountable for anything they do while on earth. Speaking on the State of the nation, especially the hardship being faced by the citizens, the Cleric said: “We have the hope he would do it because he promised us renewed hope and according to him, it is his turn.

“So, the turn and opportunity have been given to him now. We are waiting and expecting the fulfillment of the renewed hope. “We plead with him to do it fast because time, that is four or eight years as the case may be, is brief and the time is running.” The Cleric said every good work attracts reward while bad works attract punishment. He said God has given people the opportunity to live purposely and meaningfully. “As parents, church members or pastors, you have a reward for your deeds. You as a politician, did you promise heaven and earth and renege after you get to the office?

“As contractor, did you complete the project or abandon it? If you want favourable judgement, repent now. President Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of Federation, (SGF), George Akume, Senate President, and State governors were among the dignitaries that converged on Owo, in Owo Local Gov- ernment Area of Ondo State to bid Akeredolu farewell.