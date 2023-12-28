Akeredolu: Nanta Mourns, Commiserates With Ondo Govt

President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (Nanta), Mrs Susan Akporiaye has said the demise of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is a big loss to Nigeria’s tourism industry.

In a condolence message to the people of the state and government, Akporiaye disclosed that the late governor had great plans to reposition the state tourism sector and had mobilised frontline and renowned investors led by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye to open the many vistas of cultural tourism endowments in the state, with a pending promise to host the executive members of NANTA to a farm tour and retreat in Akure early next year.

“We at NANTA mourn this great legal icon and tourism lover, and we pray that God accepts his soul and consoles his family, wife and children, the people and government of Ondo State,” she stated.

Adding that his legacies, particularly his avowed commitment to transforming the waterfronts of iIgbokoda and its environs into a maritime tourism haven should be sustained as a tribute to the late governor.

She further stated that “NANTA also commiserates with Akinboboye, Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach and Forest Resort, who is the face of cultural tourism in Ondo and a key partner of the state in its quest to attract tourism investments and investors to the state.

“We wish the great people of the state to rise up in unity to give their late governor a befitting passage rite and to keep his dream alive.”