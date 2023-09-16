Akeredolu Moves Against Aiyedatiwa Babatope Okeowo

The crisis rocking the Ondo State Executive Council yesterday worsened as indications emerged that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is bent on ensuring the removal of his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and some of the members of the cabinet loyal to the embattled Deputy Governor, over the allegation of disloyalty.

Checks by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the governor was annoyed that Aiyedatiwa, whom he put so much trust in, allegedly disappointed him, by clandestinely working to declare his ailing boss in- capacitated.

Multiple sources close to the two gladiators in- formed our correspondents that while Akeredolu was in Germany, the deputy governor was making frantic efforts to ensure that some members of the cabinet take a decision to pronounce the governor unfit as provided for, in the Constitution.

But some argued that the Deputy Governor is being witchhunted due to infractions he allegedly committed while Akeredolu was in a German hospital for medical attention. Akeredolu had returned to Nigeria last week Thursday, three months after he left Nigeria on medical leave.

Akeredolu began a 21-day leave on June 7 and immediately embarked on a medical trip to Germany. The governor, according to a letter to the state House of Assembly, was expected to return on July 6 but had remained abroad. On July 15, the governor requested through a letter to the state’s lawmakers that his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, should take over in an “acting capacity.”

But rather than being in Akure, the governor arrived in Ibadan and stayed at his private residence from where he has been administering the state. According to a source withing the Deputy Governors circle, Aiyedatiwa was said to have been complaining to some friends that he was being marginalised in the scheme of things in the State.

He was said to have complained about a cabal in government that prevented him from discharging his official duties. Also, the Deputy Governor was said not to have taken steps to reprimand the Deji of Akure, Oba Al- adelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo when the governor was described as sickler during the Aheregbe’s festival and the monarch was seeing in a viral video spraying the drummers with money while the governor was being abused.

The straw that broke the camel’s back the source said was the alleged plan by some State Executive Council members loyal to the Deputy Governor to declare the governor incapacitated and for the House of Assembly to swear in Ai- yedatiwa as the substantive governor.

Sources speak

A competent source said it was the security report about the pending impeachment that the governor got wind of that made him resume abruptly from the medical leave granted by the House of Assembly.

One of the sources, a female former commissioner in the state noted that, it was the actions of Aiyedatiwa that forced Akeredolu back to Nigeria, as he was supposed to have spent more time in the foreign hospital. She said: “He was rushed back home, it was not yet time for him to return but he had to come back so that the devilish plan of Aiyedatiwa won’t come to pass.

The ingrate was brought from nowhere to replace the former deputy, but he has proven not to be loyal. “We cannot trust Aiye-datiwa anymore. But some of us warned Aketi against using him as the deputy then. You can’t know the true loyalty of a man until he is given the power to achieve some things.

He was working with other disloyal members of the cabinet, but they will all be shown the way out. In the same vein, another source, who is a top politician in the state, revealed that the governor was accompanied back to Nigeria by two German doctors, who are now staying with him in Ibadan while noting that the physicians needed the ailing governor to stay in Ibadan because of the proximity to the University College Hospital (UCH).

He said: “He is back but he is staying in Ibadan. The two white doctors that came with him insisted on staying in either Lagos or Ibadan, in case they may need to have an emergency treatment. The only place they can get assistance is either in LUTH or UCH”, he said. Few days ago, the governor sacked the media team attached to the Deputy Governor, a move that sent jitters down the spin of members of the executive council loyal to the Deputy Governor.

Apart from disloyalty, it was also gathered that the governor plan to rejig his cabinet to allow those who have signified their interest openly or surreptitiously to contest next year’s governorship election in the State.

Those being rumoured to be nursing governorship ambition include the deputy governor, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu; Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Emmanuel Igbasan and Special Adviser to Akeredolu on Health, Prof Adedayo Faduyile among others.

I’m loyal to my principal, not resigning – Aiyedatiwa

However, Aiyedatiwa has said that said his tenure will end with that of the governor in 2025, denying a purported resignation letter in circulation, which suggested that he has resigned from office. In a letter personally signed by him titled; “Re Purported Pre-Signed Resignation Letter”, he said “My attention has been drawn to a rumour of a purported pre-signed resignation letter, signed by me, being circulated in the public domain.

“I wish to state that I, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State have not, do not intend and will not sign/author any letter resigning my position as the duly elected Deputy Governor in a joint ticket with my principal the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON “I took an oath the day I was sworn in along with Mr. Governor on February 24th, 2021, to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a four-year mandate which terminates on February 23rd, 2025.

” I remain loyal to my principal and standby the oath taken with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four-year tenure with Mr. Governor. To this end, I urge the people of Ondo State, the State Assembly, and the general public to disregard such letter now and in the future.”

Recuperating in Ibadan

Saturday Telegraph’s findings revealed that the governor who came back to Nigeria few days ago, has been in his Idi Ishin residence in Ibadan, where he is recuperating from an illness that forced him to seek medical attention overseas few months ago.

Presence of security operatives that man the gate and premises of the house confirmed the fact that the governor is still in Ibadan but security men did not allow journalists into the house. A family source said the governor is on wheelchair as he is feeble and cannot stand up comfortably.

“When he stood up to take photo with his executive members that paid him a visit last week, he was prodded on both sides to stand upright, while placing his two hands on the table to maintain his stability. “He is being conveyed to the UCH for medical attention and driven back to his house based on appointments.

It is because of his weak condition that he is being kept away from public glare”, the source confided. To him, the governor is not likely to return to Ondo State soon, but with his presence in the country, he may continue administering Ondo State like that for only God knows till when, despite the opposition party’s agitation that he should return to Ondo State.

Lawyers disagree on Akeredolu governing from Ibadan

Lawyers yesterday disagreed over the legality or otherwise of Akeredolu governing Ondo state from his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo state. While some lawyers kicked against such act on ground that it is not constitutional, others opined that it is not out of place considering the circumstance.

Reacting to this, an Abuja based lawyer , Bright Enado submitted that , “during campaigns of political parties and their respective candidates for elections into public offices, Nigerians, by implication, are expected by the Constitution to examine the state of health of any person that aspires to hold the office of the Governor of a State, in order to determine the physical and mental fitness of that person to occupy the office of Governor.

This makes good health a factor in the election of a governor into office, and in his continuance in office. “The reason is obvious. A sick governorship aspirant or a candidate ought not be allowed to trick the electorate to obtain a man- date, which he/she may not be able to complete.

If candidates suppress information or gives misleading information regarding the state of their health and are elected, then the election will be vitiated by fraud, deceit, material non-disclosure or misrepresentation. Just as a contract can, in law, be vitiated by fraud, deceit or misrepresentation, and voided on that basis, the electorate, through their elected representatives, can halt the tenure of such an elected executive in office.

“A sick governor who is either not fit in body (arguably) or in mind or is not fit in both ought not to be allowed to continue in office, lest the affairs of state and discharge of his executive functions suffer neglect, paralysis, or opportunistic interventions, interference and manipulations by aides, family members and other proxies, not vested with executive powers of a state.

“S.189 of the Const. pro- vides extensively as follows: “(1) the Governor or Deputy Governor (DG) of a State shall cease to hold office, if- (a) by a resolution passed by two- thirds majority of all the members of the executive council of the State, it is declared that the Governor or DG is incapable of discharging the functions of his office; and (b) the declaration is verified, after such medical examination as may be necessary, by a medical panel established under Subsection 4 of this Section in its report to the Speaker of the State HA;

However, having a contrary view, another lawyer , George Okoh submitted that Akeredolu has not breached any law going by the unfolding narratives. Okoh in his submission, said that what transpired in the instant case has not created any constitutional crisis. Citing former President Yar’adua’s instance , Okoh said that ,”

following the constitutional crisis that was created by the illness of President Umaru Musa Yar Adua, his refusal to transmit a letter disclosing his inability to discharge the functions of his office to the National Assembly, the state of interregnum and governance vacuum that was foisted on the Country thereby, and his eventual demise, the 1999 Constitution was amended vide the First Alteration of the Constitution, which came into effect on 6th day of January, 2011.

“The essentials here are , one – vacuum and two -in- ability . In this instant case , one can say categorically that there is neither a vacuum nor inability on the part of the Governor”. Human rights lawyer and activist, Mr. Monday Ubani said that Akeredolu of did not violate the law by governing from Ibadan, Oyo State, where he has been residing since his return from a medical trip abroad last week.

Ubani, a former Chairman of the Ikeja, Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in an interview, explained that Governor Akeredolu is within legal bounds to govern from any state within Nigeria’s territory.

According to Ubani, there is no specific provision in the nation’s constitution or any other law that prohibits a Governor from governing a state while residing in another state or mandates him to be physically present in the state he governs. He emphasized that Governor Akeredolu followed commendable procedures, including temporarily handing over to his Deputy during his medical absence’ “While it’s considered normal for a Governor to stay in the state they govern, the law currently does not address this matter.

May be in the future there would be a position for it based on what is happening to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu now, but that has not happened,” he said. Ubani however, noted there is a provision in the nation’s Constitution on what to do if the Governor shows incapacity with his state of health, saying that there are procedures for the removal of a Governor if this happens.

“In the absence of that, nothing can be done, he can rule from anywhere. He can only be removed if the medical condition shows that he is not capable. But that is not what is happening now. “Governor Akeredolu was abroad and he handed over to his Deputy before he left and this is commendable because some other Governors would not have done this.

“We remember former president Umar Yar’Adua, when he was sick, they said that he could rule from anywhere and he didn’t hand over to the vice president then. “But when Governor Akeredolu was medically unfit and was abroad, he handed over to his deputy until recently when we heard that he has come back and said that power should he return to him,” he said.