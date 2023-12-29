Akeredolu: More Aides Resign As Aiyedatiwa Declares 3-Day Mourning

Prominent aides to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredo- lu, have resigned from their positions following the swearing-in of Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akure as the new governor yesterday. Akeredolu passed away earlier on the same day after a long fight against prostate cancer aged 67.

Those who have so far submitted their letters of resignation are Akeredolu’s Special Adviser on Union Matters, Dare Aragbaye; Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale, and the Commissioner for Works, Lands and Infrastructure, Raheem Aminu. Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, announced his resignation shortly after the late governor’s passing.

In his letter of resignation to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) yesterday, Aragbaye said: “My decision to resign is based on the unfortunate death of my principal, a fearless and honest leader, Governor Akeredolu whom I am loyal to.”

Meanwhile, the state government has declared three-day (Thursday-Saturday) mourning in honour of Akeredolu. Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said during the mourning period there would be fasting and prayer. The national flags are to be flown at half-mast in reflection of the mood in the state for seven days.

Adeniyan said: “The governor also announced the suspension of government ceremonies during this period of mourning.”