Akeredolu: Makinde Declares Three Days Mourning, Flag To Fly At Half-Mast

Oyo State Governor and Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared three days of state mourning for the deceased Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, December 28 by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Sulaimon Olarewaju and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Makinde in the signed statement equally ordered that all flags at public offices in the state be flown at half-mast for three days.

Makinde had, on Wednesday evening, alongside the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, visited the Ibadan home of the late Ondo State governor.