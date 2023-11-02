Akeredolu Lists Conditions For Take Off Of LCDAs

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has listed unity among critical stakeholders as the prerequisite for the take-off of newly created Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs.)

Speaking when he embarked on a tour of the Northern Senatorial District of the State to inspect facilities on ground for the take-off of the newly created LCDAs as well as assess the level of preparedness of stakeholders, the governor said there is the need for unity among the towns and villages that made up the LCDA.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro said his intention of creating the LCDAs was not to create division among the People but to bring government closer to them and make the State develop faster, through Local Government administration.

He named Unity among the communities making up the LCDAs, as a prerequisite for its take off, as the government would not tolerate any turbulence arising from the creation of LCDAs.

According to him, no meaningful development can take place if stakeholders do not put aside selfish interests and come together in the interest of their communities.

The Governor said in response to the yearnings, agitations, and aspirations of his people, he had to take the bull by the horns, to ensure that the newly created LCDAs see the light of the day.

He said that the bill that created the LCDAs had been passed into law, accented to, and sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, for implementation.

The Governor said, if stakeholders are ready and willing to do the needful, the LCDAs could take off in the next few days. While seeking the continued support and collaboration of stakeholders, the Governor thanked them for their prayers and for standing by him when it seemed all hopes were lost.

He reiterated his commitment to the continued provision of amenities and infrastructure to make life better for the people.

Akeredolu sought the cooperation of all stakeholders in tackling insecurity in the State and making it a haven for all and sundry. At Oredegbe and Arigidi/Erusu LCDAs, there was disagreement on the location provided for permanent sites and the name of the LCDAs.

Apart from listening to all arguments on the merits and demerits of the locations, he visited the sites for an on-the-spot assessment. He promised to invite the different interest groups to a meeting, with the view to resolving amicably, areas of differences.

All Monarchs and opinion leaders that responded were thankful and full of praise for the Governor.

According to them, the agitation for Local Governments of their own dates back to between 30 – 73 years ago.

They added that successive administrations had promised to create it but lacked the will to do so until Akeredolu made their dreams come true.