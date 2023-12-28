Akeredolu: I’ve Lost A Big Fan – Ayefele

The popular Tungba Gospel Musician, Dr. Yinka Ayefele (MON), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Fresh FM Nigeria, has bemoaned the demise of the former Governor of Ondo State, Arakuntin Rotimi Akeredolu, (SAN), saying that he has lost one of the greatest fans of his organization.

According to a release he signed and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Ayefele wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I received the news of the death of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, a lover of Ayefele brand of music.

With his shocking exit from this sinful world, I’ve just lost one of my biggest fans who relished and supported my music progression, as well as my broadcasting career. He did not just enjoy my brand of music but encouraged me with words of commendation.

“As a polished socialite and a lover of songs of praise for God, Arakunrin Akeredolu would call me via the telephone to inform me that he was dancing with his wife, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, to my music. And for me to believe him, he would raise the volume of his stereo set wherever he was and I would hear my songs in the background. That was the depth of his interest and love for me.

“His demise is also tragic because the late lawyer cum politician was never afraid of expressing his feelings to anyone, including me when it comes to commendation or condemnation. That’s the man I just lost.

“I strongly believe that his meteoric rise to the peak of his legal career and politics shall remain a source of motivation and encouragement to generations to come, as his entire life positively impacted the lives of those within and outside the boundary of his influence.

“I sympathise with the Akeredolus for the loss of Arakunrin who lived a life of service, courage and family values. I, however, urge my sister, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, the children, the extended family and true friends of Arakunrin to take the strength in the achievements he recorded during his life and times, as loudly testified to by everyone who lived under his direct and indirect leadership, tutelage and mentorship.

Christ, the Comforter, shall pour His ever-soothing oil of relief on any part his death has made sore. Remember: “He heals the brokenhearted, and binds up their wounds.” – Psalm 143: 3

The book of Revelation also says: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away. Adieu, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (AKETI)”.