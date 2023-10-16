Akeredolu Issued Three-Day Ultimatum To Resume Office Or Resign

The Ondo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has issued Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu a three-day ultimatum to either resume his duties at the Governor’s Office in Akure or resign.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Youth Wing of the party at the party’s secretariat in Akure, Ondo State capital.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the security personnel from the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) besieged the headquarters of the opposition PDP in an attempt to prevent the youth from staging a protest.

Amidst the protest, Tayo Oluyi, a youth leader from the PDP, expressed that the state could no longer endure what he referred to as a ‘leadership vacuum.’

Oluyi said, “We are saying Mr Governor must resume back to duty. He can no longer govern us by proxy, we can no longer be hearing that he’s one thing or the other when we’ve not sighted him.

“We know the governor we have, if he’s truly fit, we would have sighted him in the streets of Akure.

“The youth wing of the party is giving Mr Governor the next 24 hours to address the people of Ondo State and we are giving him three days ultimatum to resume back to the state.

“We are giving him three days ultimatum to address us and if he fails, we as the opposition party will occupy the streets of Akure and we will continue to demand that he either resume or resign.”