Akeredolu In Germany, Not Yet Back – Ondo Govt

The Ondo State Government on Sunday denied the insinuation that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has returned to Nigeria from his medical vacation in Germany.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Richard Olatunde said the sticker video showing Governor Akeredolu returning to Nigeria was not recent.

There was a sticker video circulating on social media showing the Governor returning from a medical trip abroad.

But Olatunde in a statement said the video was during the presidential campaign tour last year.

It said “Our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media, suggesting the return of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from his medical vacation.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the Governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery.

“Governor Akeredolu extends his deep appreciation to the citizens of Ondo State for their unwavering prayers and support. Their genuine concern and compassion have been instrumental in aiding his recovery journey.

“It is important to note that Governor Akeredolu will return to the state very soon to continue executing his administration’s Redeemed agenda and providing impactful governance. His commitment to delivering positive and lasting development remains steadfast.

“The video in question, which is circulating, was captured during the Governor’s campaign tour in preparation for the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Governor Akeredolu is eagerly looking forward to reuniting with the people of the sunshine state. He is deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support, and he can’t wait to continue working toward a brighter future for Ondo State.”