Akeredolu Ill-Health: Controversy Over Viral Video Of Governor On Wheel Chair Celebrating Birthday

A major controversy broke out on Sunday over the video of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State sighted on a wheelchair in foreign hospital during the celebration of his 67th birthday at the weekend.

The wife of the governor, Betty led prominent citizens of the state to visit the governor and made videos of him to show that the governor was not in bad shape as being portrayed in some quarters.

But a lawyer and rights activist, Kayode Ajulo criticized the showing the Governor in a hospital receiving greetings from a well-wishers on his birth anniversary.

The lawyer said the clip was a violation of the privacy of the Governor as it portrayed him in a vulnerable state.

He said it is essential to prioritize the privacy and dignity of private and public figures, especially when they are facing health challenges.

His words, “Sharing such a video of the Governor in a weakened condition is highly insensitive and uncalled for. Irrespective of the rumour making the rounds, his privacy and integrity must be respected especially during this time of health struggles.”

Ajulo said a more respectful approach could have been taken, such as arranging a private meeting or a personal video call to convey greetings from the esteemed well-wishers, particularly the Acting Governor, Secretary to the State Government, the Deji of Akure, the Olowo of Owo Kingdom and other dignitaries.

His words “I maintained that it was a total invasion of the Governor’s privacy and an act of insensitivity towards his well-being. As concerned citizens, we must support him and pray more for his speedy recovery, not exploit his vulnerable state for any purpose.”

He emphasized that the picture showing him and his wife was sufficient to assure the public of his well-being, noting that crucial health matters are personal and should not be exploited for political or any other purposes, underscoring the need to maintain ethical standards in public disclosure of information and images.

Ajulo, said allowing the Governor to be filmed in such a state was unethical and could warrant calls for sanctions against the healthcare providers involved, saying it undermined the trust and confidence usually reposed in them during critical times of illness.

According to him, “Critical medical care should be managed with utmost professionalism and sensitivity. It is disheartening that medical practitioners could allow such unethical behaviour.

“Healthcare personnel should be well aware of their ethical obligations to maintain patient privacy and confidentiality because the medical profession prides itself on upholding the Hippocratic Oath, and any breach of this sacred commitment is highly condemned. It is therein appropriate that patient confidentiality and dignity are upheld.”

Also, a lawyer, Mr Allen Sowore said the right to privacy of the governor should have been observed instead of showing the pictures and videos of the governor in hospital environment.

However, the Majority Leader of House of Assembly, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi insisted that the viral video showing Governor Akeredolu in the hospital was released in good faith without any intention of harming the Governor or his family.

Ogunmolasuyi said “As at Friday , he served everyone around him with food and cake without any assistance and he danced to Yinka Ayefele music for more than one hour 30mins and he was on his feet for over two hours without any support.

“He spoke with the entire ninth Assembly assembly via group call. He also spoke with the entire 10th Assembly via group call yesterday.

“He spoke with many people that called his phone to wish him happy birthday yesterday.”