Akeredolu Dies Of Prostrate Cancer – Ondo Govt

The Ondo State government on Wednesday said the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was a result of complications arising from prostate cancer.

The Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju in a statement titled “It is a sad day in Ondo State” said the governor died in a German hospital contrary to the earlier reports that he died in Lagos State.

Akeredolu had on December 12 commenced medical leave to attend to his health challenges.

It was the fourth time he would be proceeding on medical leave since he assumed office in 2017 as governor of the State.

It was part of the resolutions reached with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a meeting held in Abuja as part of efforts to resolve the political imbroglio rocking the state since the return of the governor from medical leave and the plot to remove the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa

In her statement, Ademola-Olateju said “With a heavy heart, the Ondo State Government announces the tragic passing of our beloved Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“Mr. Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts.

“Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

“A letter has been sent to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, to officially inform His Excellency of this devastating news. The Family and the Ondo State Government appreciate Mr. President for his support for Governor Akeredolu during his illness. The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.

“Governor Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled.

“He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire Southwest region and the nation. Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable.

“However, we find solace in the knowledge that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lived a purposeful life, devoted to the service of God Almighty.”