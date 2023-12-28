Akeredolu Dies of Prostate Cancer at 67

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is dead. He passed on yesterday morning after a prolonged health battle. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria was aged 67. The state government has said the death was a result of complications arising from prostate cancer. The Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju in a statement titled: “It is a sad day in Ondo State” said the governor died in a German hospital contrary to the earlier reports that he died in Lagos State.

Akeredolu had on December 12 commenced another medical leave to attend to his health challenges. It was the fourth time he would be proceeding on medical leave since he assumed office in 2017 as governor. It was part of the resolutions reached with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a meeting held in Abuja as part of efforts to resolve the political imbroglio rocking the state since the return of the governor from his last medical leave and the plot to remove the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa In her statement, Ademola-Olateju said:

“With a heavy heart, the Ondo State Government announces the tragic passing of our beloved Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. “Mr. Governor peaceful- ly departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts. “Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer. “The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.”