Akeredolu Didn’t Endorse Aiyedatiwa, Others – Ex-Commissioner

A former lawmaker, and Commissioner, Hon. Fatai Olotu has faulted the claim that late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State endorsed any of the aspirants jostling for governorship seat under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olotu, a two-term member of the State House of Assembly and former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development until the dissolution of the State Executive Council said there was no time the late governor endorsed any of the aspirants including Governor Aiyedatiwa who was until Akeredolu’s death was the Deputy Governor.

Aiyedatiwa had said the late Akeredolu wanted him to succeed him as governor. He claimed the late governor said it severally during the Executive Council meetings and their inauguration in 2020.

But Olotu said there was never a time or point when the present Governor Aiyedatiwa was announced or adopted as the person that would succeed the late former Governor Akeredolu.

Olotu, who had spent eight years in the state assembly, and seven years as commissioners in various ministries while speaking with reporters on Sunday in Akure said the late governor was more concerned about delivering dividends of democracy than his successor in office.

His words “To the glory of God, I had been the member of the cabinet of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from the first term all through to his second term till the point of his death and I had the privilege that I have never missed any executive meeting during the period of serving under him.

“There was no point, time, and no executive meeting where the present governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa was announced or pronounced or was adopted as the person that will succeed Aketi. Aketi never made such a statement about that adoption.

“The present Governor Aiyedatiwa came in during the second term of Aketi and the focus of the governor then was to provide good governance to the people of the state. So the issue of a successor never came in. No governor would stand and pronounce somebody as his successor from the beginning of his second term in office. So the issue of a successor would always come maybe towards the preparation of another election.

“Aketi as a governor was too serious-minded, his focus was on how to provide a dividend of democracy to our people. So I was never aware of where the later governor, Akeredolu said that Lucky Aiyedatiwa would succeed him.

“In the usual characteristics of Aketi, once he loves you, he would want the whole world to know that he loves you. So the video being circulated, what he (Aketi) emphasised was that well having him (Lucky Aiyedatiwa) as his deputy, he may be lucky to be the governor and that does not mean he has adopted him as the person that would succeed him.”